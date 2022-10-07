Read full article on original website
80-pound dog gets extreme altitude sickness on Colorado hiking trail, rescuers say
An 80-pound dog needed a rescue after it suffered an extreme case of altitude sickness on a Colorado hiking trail, officials said. A team from Grand County Search and Rescue responded after a hiker called for help from Crater Lake on the Cascade Creek Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8, the rescuers said in a Facebook post. The hiker said the Staffordshire terrier mix “was refusing to walk out from an overnight,” according to the news release.
