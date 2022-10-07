Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn chief of police provides insight on Hampton Inn shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Chief of police Issa Shahin spoke to Local 4 on Monday to provide insight on the Hampton Inn shooting and barricade situation. One of the employees shot in this situation was going to check on the 37-year-old that was playing loud music on the third floor.
Man Charged with Murder in Detroit-Area Hotel Shooting
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichard Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old...
Alleged murder suspect critically injured after police chase, officer-involved shooting on Detroit's southwest side
A Detroit police officer shot and wounded a suspect on the city’s southwest side. The suspect is reported to be in critical condition. WWJ’s Ryan Marshall is headed to the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured
DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in shooting, standoff with police at Dearborn hotel
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Detroit News
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting
An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer will recover after being shot at by 6 men, officials say
DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot Monday morning on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads on Fielding Street early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
The Oakland Press
Police say suspected thieves fled burning car; stolen items found inside
Multiple items stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Bloomfield Township restaurant were found soon afterward in a burning vehicle about two miles away, police said. The suspected thieves were seen fleeing the burning vehicle and are at-large, police said. The incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Hotel chain disputes police, says argument over bill not the cause of fatal shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
A deadly shooting and hours-long barricaded gunman situation at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn on Thursday did not start over a bill issue, the hotel chain said Friday night.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
