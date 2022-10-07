ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

9&10 News

Man Charged with Murder in Detroit-Area Hotel Shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichard Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting a 55-year-old...
DEARBORN, MI
Riverview, MI
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured

DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI
Mike Shaw
#Shooting#Michigan Avenue#Mental Illness#Violent Crime#The Hampton Inn#Michigan State Police Lt
