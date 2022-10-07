(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.

