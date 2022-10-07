ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

Another global warming activist that will destroy our present way of life. Vote these nuts out of our lives please.

voiceofalexandria.com

Peak fall colors currently "blanketing" parts of northern Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN)--Peak fall color is blanketing parts of northern Minnesota. Explore Minnesota spokesperson Amy Barrett says locations like Glendalough State Park or Itasca State Park are right in the middle of peak fall color right now. Barrett says southern Minnesota is still about 25-to-50 percent peak color. She says that doesn’t mean some of the trees and flowers haven’t peaked. She says you can pretty much find fall color on one variety of plant or tree, or another, right now.
KARE

MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea

ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
bulletin-news.com

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

In a statement released today, President Biden said that he is pardoning everyone with a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession and is urging state governors to follow suit for those with a state conviction. He also stated that he is requesting that marijuana’s federal Schedule I classification, the harshest category of drug prohibition, be reviewed formally by the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services.
WJON

Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?

For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
willmarradio.com

Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points

(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
