Syracuse, NY

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

By Reegan Domagala
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

The man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Syracuse Police say this case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

John Bradley
3d ago

this could be upstate but its national epidemic I'm just curious remember when you could say anything and you couldn't be shot every since political correctness the homicide rate went up 10 times more

