Read full article on original website
Reddoe
3d ago
No it's their government that has total control over everyones life, and death. They use their prisoners as live organ transplant people, and you don't have a choice if they want your kidney. Just one thing......
Reply(1)
4
Related
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Chinese and Russian militaries share a potential weakness, new US report finds
Seoul, South Korea CNN — China’s military leaders share a potential weakness that has undermined their Russian counterparts in Ukraine and could hamper their ability to wage a similar war, according to a new report from the US National Defense University. The report identifies a lack of cross-training...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Japan Didn’t Try To Intercept The North Korean Ballistic Missile
A Standard Missile-3 is launched from the Japanese Aegis Destroyer JS Kongo. U.S. Navy photo Japan can shoot down intermediate range ballistic missiles, but there are good reasons for not trying to do so under various circumstances.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Defense One
Air Force Secretary: ‘China Would be Making an Enormous Mistake to Invade Taiwan’
One day after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily, his Air Force secretary issued a stern warning to Beijing: Don’t do it. Frank Kendall said Chinese leaders should look no further than Russia’s botched attempt to take over Ukraine to see why an invasion of Taiwan would not be easy and would have severe consequences.
China's new J-20 is nothing 'to lose a lot of sleep over,' but the US's stealth advantage isn't safe, US commanders say
"I'll lose sleep if we don't continue to modernize our Air Force to ensure that we stay ahead of where they are," Gen. Charles Brown Jr. said.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
Comments / 20