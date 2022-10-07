ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFofD_0iPLM3wB00

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.

Take a look at the images:

Woman captured in connection to Eva incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6NeA_0iPLM3wB00
default
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxR9K_0iPLM3wB00
Photos: City of Athens | Facebook.com

Buc-ee’s broke ground on the new location last November. At that time, Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin said the new store should be open sometime in late 2022.

The store has also begun hiring, according to a post from Shelly Matthews, the corporate human resources manager for Buc-ee’s.

The post stated positions for cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers are available. All positions come with medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401K 100% match up to 6%.

Man arrested on child sex abuse charges in Morgan County

Hourly wages for each position vary from $16 to $18.

If you’re interested in applying to work at the new Buc-ee’s location, phone screenings and interviews begin next month. Apply for open positions here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Hispanic Business Expo coming to Huntsville

Several years ago, community members saw a need for partnership between established and prospective business owners in the Hispanic community. The Hispanic Business Alliance of North Alabama was born out of that need, and the organization offers networking opportunities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Athens, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Business
Athens, AL
Lifestyle
Athens, AL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Buc Ee#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAAY-TV

No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville. It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd. Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Greater Huntsville Humane Society fosters pets displaced by Hurricane Ian

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Floridians are embarking on their second weekend of recovery post-Hurricane Ian. Some victims in hard-hit areas are leaving for places unknown. That includes many homeless animals caught in the crosswinds in Southwest Florida Animal Shelters. On Friday the Greater Huntsville Humane Society served as a transport...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County Animal Services removed more than 20 dogs from a Tuscumbia residence on Friday. The Tuscumbia Police Department confirmed that a search warrant was served on Decatur Street on Friday. Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said more than 20 dogs were on the property. Chief...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy