City of Athens reveals first pictures of new Buc-ee’s location

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The first Buc-ee’s location in North Alabama will open very soon — and city officials just showcased the first look at the site.

Take a look at the images:

default Photos: City of Athens | Facebook.com

Buc-ee’s broke ground on the new location last November. At that time, Buc-ee’s CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin said the new store should be open sometime in late 2022.

The store has also begun hiring, according to a post from Shelly Matthews, the corporate human resources manager for Buc-ee’s.

The post stated positions for cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers are available. All positions come with medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401K 100% match up to 6%.

Hourly wages for each position vary from $16 to $18.

If you’re interested in applying to work at the new Buc-ee’s location, phone screenings and interviews begin next month. Apply for open positions here .

