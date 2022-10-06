Read full article on original website
Opinion: Codependency Plays A Role In Relationships
Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.
psychologytoday.com
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
CNBC
There are 3 main attachment styles in every relationship—here’s the ‘healthiest’ type, says therapist
Our attachment style is shaped and developed in early childhood by our relationships with our parents. According to the attachment theory, first developed by psychologist Mary Ainsworth and psychiatrist John Bowlby in the 1950s, we mirror the dynamics we had with our parents — or primary caregivers — as infants and children.
Psych Centra
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Relationships To Self-Serve
It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Dating Today: Common Myths of Online Dating
Last month, dating expert Elizabeth Lewis highlighted a few common myths of online dating and what really might be happening in these scenarios. This month she dives into two more myths and shares her expertise on how to navigate these common online dating concerns. 1. I’ve tried online dating before,...
'I'm a Friendship Expert, This Is How Many Friends You Need'
Having this number of close friends could minimize your chances of developing depression.
poemhunter.com
Romantic Life Is A Great Adventure! Poem by Ramesh T A
Adventure, love, comedy or tragedy are what make romantic life;. Life of an individual in the world is unique to live as in adventure;. Adventure is a great mission each individual tries to do one best;. Best way of life one chooses to live and show to world one's feat!
Shannon Burns' Childhood is a story of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty
Shannon Burns’ memoir Childhood begins with an epigraph from Leo Tolstoy’s book of the same name: The happy unrecoverable days of childhood! How could I not love, not cherish its memories? They have lifted up and refreshed my soul and served as the source of its finest pleasures. The South Australian suburban childhood explored in this memoir is far from idyllic. Burns’ early life was one of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty. Review: Childhood – Shannon Burns (Text Publishing). When he started writing Childhood, Burns was a literary critic and writer, who had taught at university for a decade. He had been experimenting with...
ScienceBlog.com
When endings approach, people choose the familiar over the novel
When people believe that a door is closing — that they have a limited amount of time left to enjoy something, such as dining out or traveling — they gravitate to the comfort of something familiar rather than the excitement of something new, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Irrational thoughts about infidelity
You have a wonderful partner. They love and care for you. They’re engaged and actively involved in your life. But you just can’t stop checking up on them, peeking at their phone, worrying about their whereabouts.
psychologytoday.com
3 Dating Myths Debunked
Dating can be challenging, and buying into myths about dating makes it even more stressful. Often, believing in dating myths can be an avoidance strategy. To move toward your goals, focus on what you value, not what you fear. Let's face it; it's not easy if you are single and...
