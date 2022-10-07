ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Axios

Biden condemns Ukraine attack as Putin claims it's retaliation for terrorism

President Biden has condemned Russian missile strikes ordered against multiple Ukrainian cities by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin claimed Monday that the long-range missile strikes were in retaliation over for Ukraine destroying a portion of a bridge linking mainland Russia with occupied Crimea. Driving the news: Two of Russia's key...
Axios

White House: Biden's "Armageddon" warning not based on any new intel

The United States did not have any new intel about Russia and nuclear weapons before President Biden's stark "Armageddon" warning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. The big picture: Biden warned Thursday that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis"...
Axios

China and India, two of Russia's biggest allies, call for de-escalation in Ukraine

China and India have both called for de-escalation between Russian and Ukrainian forces after deadly missile strikes occurred Monday across Ukraine, per the New York Times. Driving the news: China and India are two of Russia's biggest allies, and both have refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion since it began in February. However, neither statement about the long-range missile strikes contained strong criticism of Russia's actions.
Axios

Putin labels Crimea bridge explosion terrorist attack by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea was the result of a terrorist attack by Ukraine's special services. What they're saying: "Putin accuses Ukraine of terrorism? Sounds too cynical even for Russia," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning Russian forces for deadly missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia apartments over the weekend.
Axios

Pompeo: Biden's Armageddon remarks are "terrible risk" to American people

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday criticized President Biden's remarks last week warning about the possibility of nuclear usage from Russian President Vladimir Putin as "reckless." Driving the news: Pompeo said on "Fox News Sunday" that Biden's comments are "a terrible risk to the American people." Pompeo, who...
Axios

Biden promises Ukraine advanced air defense systems after Russian strikes

President Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the U.S. would "continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems," during a phone call on Monday, the White House said. Driving the news: Biden "expressed his condemnation" during the call "of Russia's missile strikes across...
AFP

G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia's bombing blitz in Ukraine

The United States and other G7 powers will hold crisis talks Tuesday on Russia's recent bombing blitz across Ukraine, with Britain's Liz Truss expected to insist they "must not waver one iota" in their support for Kyiv. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it."
Axios

Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China

The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
Axios

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant regains power supply

The external power supply at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was restored on Sunday, a day after it was cut due to shelling. Why it matters: Zaporizhzhia is Europe's largest nuclear power station, where shelling over the past few months has sparked international concerns of a potential nuclear disaster. The...
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news - live: Zelensky says ‘world is with us’ after Kyiv missile strikes

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv, on Monday.In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic...
Axios

Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"

Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
Axios

Biden move is a boon for cannabis capitalism

President Biden on Thursday said that he'll ask for a review of whether marijuana should remain classified as a Schedule 1 substance under federal law. Why it matters: This could be momentous for the upstart U.S. cannabis industry, which has been slowed at every turn by federal prohibitions. What to...
Axios

Pyongyang calls missile tests nuclear warning to U.S., South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has personally overseen Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches that were "tactical nuclear" drills that represented an "obvious warning" to the U.S. and South Korea, state media reported Monday. The big picture: The statement, released on the 77th anniversary of the foundation of Pyongyang's ruling...
Axios

Biden administration unveils new EU-U.S. transatlantic privacy pact

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday implementing a new privacy framework for data being shared between Europe and the United States. Why it matters: Data flowing between Europe and the U.S. is of major importance to international businesses that work with customers across the Atlantic. The March deal...
Axios

Border chief: GOP relocation campaign is attracting more migrants

The Biden administration's top border official says that relocating migrants from the southern border to other parts of the U.S. is enticing other migrants to come after they hear about these programs. Driving the news: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus told the Los Angeles Times in an...
Axios

Fireball engulfs key Crimean bridge for supplying Russian troops

A massive fireball damaged a well-known Russian bridge Saturday that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: The explosion will likely cause an immediate blow to Russia's supply route to troops fighting in southern Ukraine. The Kerch bridge has been a longtime...
