2urbangirls.com
Marie Poindexter-Hornback announces bid for Hawthorne Treasurer
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – Tax and Accounting Professional Marie Poindexter-Hornback has announced her bid for the city-wide office of Hawthorne City Treasurer. Hornback, who has nearly three decades of experience in finance and accounting, currently works as a Full Time Accountant, runs her own tax preparation firm and has experience in budget development and implementation, financial transactions, accounts payable and receivables, portfolio investments, securities, and both internal and external audits.
postnewsgroup.com
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Sheriff Villanueva weighs in on scandal engulfing LA City Hall
The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva has released the following statement surrounding the scandal engulfing Los Angeles City Hall when three members of the council made racist remarks about minorities while meeting with the president of the LA County Fed union. There is no room in public discourse or...
2urbangirls.com
Compton College Associate Student Government President continues advocating for students
First-generation, non-traditional student Paul Medina was elected by his peers last spring to serve as Associated Student Government (ASG) President for the 2022-2023 academic year. Medina is drawn to advocacy and student leadership and hopes to be a role model by sharing his experiences at Compton College and encouraging other students to get involved. “I want to help shape a more positive narrative that details what an outstanding institution Compton College is today,” he said. “It’s a small, cohesive college where you can connect with the administrators, faculty, and staff, and people get to know you by name.”
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles New Play Project announces 2nd annual grant recipients for LA Playwrights and area theatres
LOS ANGELE$S – Staging new plays just got sweeter for three Los Angeles playwrights and four local theater companies. The LOS ANGELES NEW PLAY PROJECT, founded to support original works presented on the Los Angeles stage, will award each of the selected playwrights $20,000, with an additional $20,000 going to each of the four producing entities that have agreed to produce the winning plays.
2urbangirls.com
Former U.S. serviceman goes missing in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood and who may be a victim of foul play or abduction. Mickel Newton was last seen on Sept. 22, leaving his residence in a 2005 white...
2urbangirls.com
Ceremonial groundbreakings held For Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Ceremonial groundbreakings were held for Oct. 8 for two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. The $1 million project includes upgraded irrigation, playing surfaces, fencing and scoreboards reminiscent of Dodger Stadium. They are the...
2urbangirls.com
Veteran LA County DA seeks depositions of Gascón, Chief of Staff
LOS ANGELES – A veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, should be denied depositions of Gascón and his chief of staff, lawyers for the county argue in new court papers.
Nury Martinez Resigns as Council President Following Racist Remarks
One day after the release of a recorded conversation in which she made a series of racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez stepped down Monday as president of the Los Angeles City Council.
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
2urbangirls.com
UTLA alleges LAUSD is hiding teacher shortage crisis
District Pulls Librarians, Counselors & Others into Classrooms to Cover Vacancies— Harming Student Learning & Teacher Instruction. LOS ANGELES — The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) has filed an unfair practice charge against Los Angeles Unified School District for obscuring the actual number of job vacancies in LAUSD. The result of these vacancies has led to a depreciation of working conditions for educators and learning challenges for students. Instead of ensuring competitive salaries and benefits to hire and retain teachers in current vacancies the district has simply forced unilateral reassignments. UTLA members have been covering classes during their planning periods, lunch breaks, and providing instruction for subjects and grade levels outside their immediate expertise. The district has failed to provide educators with the exact numbers regarding the current vacancy crisis across the district.
2urbangirls.com
Gang intervention program lands transit ambassador detail
Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) kicked off the opening of the Crenshaw/LAX rail line to much fanfare Friday, Oct. 7 after the opening was delayed multiple times. In the interim, the transit authority board members voted to expend $100 million on transit ambassadors designed to be unarmed responders...
Protests, calls for resignation grow as LA councilmembers recorded making racist remarks
LA Councilman Mike Bonin is calling for the resignation of councilmembers Nury Martinez and Kevin de León after they made offensive comments about Bonin's young son.
californiaexaminer.net
Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight
According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
2urbangirls.com
Bass apologizes for accusing Caruso of paying for Latino group’s endorsement
LOS ANGELES – Rep. Karen Bass apologized Friday for remarks she made at Thursday’s Los Angeles mayoral debate accusing her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, of paying to receive an endorsement from the Avance Democratic Club, a local Latino political group. “Accountability and transparency starts with me, and when...
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Eviction Moratorium Ending in Los Angeles
After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted to end the COVID-19 eviction protections by February of 2023. After receiving a report from their staff, the City Council held a vote on October 4. Covid eviction protections have been controversial because landlord groups feel as if they...
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman Says
ShaLisa Pratt(California Department of Justice) A concerned family is asking for help after one of their own went missing. Thirty-four-year-old ShaLisa Pratt boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles to visit family in Atlanta in August and never made it.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from the post Monday after she was heard making racist comments and other coarse remarks in a leaked recording of a conversation with other Latino leaders. Council President Nury Martinez issued an apology and...
L.A. councilmembers’ racist remarks on tape about 'the Blacks,' Black children prompt calls for resignations
In leaked audio, three Los Angeles City Councilmembers and a prominent labor official were recorded in a conversation rife with racist remarks about Black people, Black voters in the city, and Black children.
