ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit
Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Detroit News
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next
Representatives for the Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn said Monday that a dispute about a bill appeared to have led to a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a man who allegedly opened fire, killing a staffer, despite earlier statements denying a conflict over money spurred the shooting. Earlier information...
Detroit News
Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting
An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in shooting, standoff with police at Dearborn hotel
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside the bar near the intersection of Chevrolet Avenue and Flushing Road.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
The Oakland Press
Police say suspected thieves fled burning car; stolen items found inside
Multiple items stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Bloomfield Township restaurant were found soon afterward in a burning vehicle about two miles away, police said. The suspected thieves were seen fleeing the burning vehicle and are at-large, police said. The incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5...
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. An adult male was also found fatally shot nearby.
Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
