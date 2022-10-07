ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Township cops recover stolen $100K construction vehicle in Detroit

Bloomfield Township police recently recovered stolen construction equipment valued at more than $100,000. The equipment, a newer model Kubota Skid Steer, was reported stolen from a company’s property in the 5000 block of Franklin Road on Oct. 6, police said. Detectives located and recovered the vehicle at a property in Detroit, and also spotted two other pieces of equipment on the property that had been reported stolen out of other jurisdictions, police said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Tristan Andre Smith outside the bar near the intersection of Chevrolet Avenue and Flushing Road.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
CANTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

