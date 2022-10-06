Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
dotesports.com
How to land at Driftwood and collect bars in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly challenging players with new quests every week. Part of this week’s quests asks the player to land on the floating pirate ship Driftwood and collect 100 Gold Bars in a single match. This can be difficult for some players because there aren’t that many bars on the pirate ship.
dotesports.com
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
dotesports.com
The next Splatfest will determine the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter
Splatoon 3 was released almost a month ago to a fan base that immediately began choosing their teams and spraying as much paint as they can. Now it appears Nintendo will finally settle the debate in its other game, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, about which starter Pokemon is the best during its next Splatfest.
dotesports.com
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
dotesports.com
FFXIV security compromised: Square Enix warns players to strengthen passwords
Square Enix has officially prompted users to change the passwords of their accounts linked to Final Fantasy XIV, especially if they are using the same for other websites. “Experiencing an attack… attempting to gain access to the Square Enix Account Management System by using a combination of email addresses and passwords… from other online services of other companies,” Square Enix said.
dotesports.com
Grubby and Slacks prove praying to Gaben in Dota 2 does occasionally work
Popular streamer and RTS professional player, Grubby, has been making waves on the Dota 2 scene in the last couple of months. Primarily an Age of Empires, Warcraft 3, and Starcraft 2 player, Grubby entered the Dota 2 scene bringing a wave of positivity with him that was infectious enough to attract several players from the scene to support him.
dotesports.com
No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible,...
dotesports.com
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?
A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
dotesports.com
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
dotesports.com
Not just League: KOI will take over Rogue’s teams in Siege, CoD, and Rocket League too
The “strategic alliance” between esports organizations KOI and Rogue is going to be bigger than just League of Legends— it aims “dominate esports in Europe.”. KOI will also be involved in Rogue teams in other competitive titles, such as Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege. KOI’s VALORANT team will be part of that collaboration as well.
dotesports.com
How to buy Pokémon shirts for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest
Nintendo recently announced Splatoon 3’s second post-launch Splatfest—and it’s a doozy. To coincide with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the event will have players choosing between the three first partner Pokémon for their team. Squid kids everywhere can choose to be part of team Grass-type, team Water-type, or team Fire-type to splat their friends and get hyped for the Pokémon launch.
dotesports.com
Akshan fights dirty with this stupidly strong League bug
Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is a League of Legends marksman destined to live either in the top lane or mid lane with the ability to revive his allies after hunting down the scoundrels who did them wrong. Although a relatively new champion to League, Akshan has already seen 21 bug fixes to fix all unintended interactions. Still, League streamer and content creator, Maks “Drututt” Przychodzień managed to find one more incredibly powerful bug.
dotesports.com
Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world,...
dotesports.com
Emongg has one big criticism of Overwatch 2’s competitive mode
Overwatch 2 has only been out for a couple of days, but that’s enough time for some of its top gamers to find little changes that might enhance the experience for players. Whil talking to his viewers on Twitch this morning, San Francisco Shock content creator Emongg mentioned that there’s one thing that the OW2 competitive mode is lacking.
