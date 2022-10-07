While Chloë Grace Moretz's breakout role came as the deadly Hit Girl in two Kick-Ass films, she isn't ruling out a return to the world of superheroes, recently recalling that she's had at least some talks with Marvel Studios at some point. The ambiguity of her comments about having spoken with Marvel, however, means it's entirely unclear if she met for a specific project, for a specific role, or how long ago these talks may have happened. If she does get the chance to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, she shared that she's more interested in playing a villain for either Marvel or DC than a hero. Moretz can next be seen in Prime Video's The Peripheral, which premieres on October 21st.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO