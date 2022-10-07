Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
The Boys Season 4: First Look at New Supes Revealed
The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage, two new characters set to arrive in the fourth installment of the dark comic book streaming series. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran comic book kit maker who has credits on Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol. She is notably credited with styling Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy threads, which first arrived in Season 3.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
Surprising House of the Dragon Character Returns With a Major Twist
The world of HBO's House of the Dragon is about to change in some significant ways after the events of the eighth episode of the series. The final scene of "The Lord of the Tides" will obviously be the most talked-about moment of the episode going forward, but House of the Dragon delivered more than one major surprise as Sunday's edition came to an end. A major character from the show's early episodes made a shocking return to the series, setting up an important story in the future.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra's Betrayal Sets Up the Most Gruesome Death Scene Set
The recent episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon featured yet another time jump, which shed some new insight into the battle for the Iron Throne, as Vaemond Velaryon shed some expert insight into the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent. As we're heading towards a season finale and an eventual reveal about the parentage of Rhaenyra's children, all while being the subject of intense scrutiny from Laenor's uncle, the stage is being set for some truly shocking final moments before the season concludes. New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on HBO.
That '90s Show Star Mila Kunis Had Hilarious Reaction to Getting Booed on Jimmy Kimmel
Mila Kunis will soon be reprising her role as That '70s Show's Jackie Burkhart in Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show, but first, she's promoting her new movie, Luckiest Girl Alive. This week, Kunis paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, but the episode was being filmed in Brooklyn, New York instead of its usual spot in Los Angeles, California. Kunis, who moved to LA from Ukraine when she was 7 years old, had a little trouble winning over the New York crowd this week. The star was booed multiple times during her appearance on the late-night show (via Buzzfeed), but she handled it like a pro.
The Rookie: Feds Explodes in Ratings After Series Premiere Episode
The series premiere of The Rookie: Feds saw a massive jump in viewership after just one week of viewing on multiple platforms. According to Variety, viewership leaped from 2.2 million to 6.3 million over that time, marking a 400 percent increase over that time, which includes its availability on Hulu, other platforms, and DVRs. The numbers also boosted the series' ratings with Live + Same Day data after the premiere boosted the series from a 0.31 in the adults 18-49 demographic to a 1.48.
My Hero Academia Finally Acknowledges a Budding Class 1-A Romance
My Hero Academia knows how to tug on our emotions, and season six proves the anime hasn't lost its touch. In just a few episodes, all of our heroes are back on the podium, and fans are as eager as they are scared to see how they do in their brewing war. War is on the way, and in its most recent episode, My Hero Academia acknowledged a budding Class 1-A romance in the anime.
Werewolf by Night: Why There's No Post-Credits Scene Revealed
Marvel's Werewolf by Night made history on several fronts. First, it was the studio's first-ever bonafide horror property. Second, it was the studio's first release on Disney+ to not have a post-credits scene attached. According to producer Brian Gay, they opted not to pursue crafting a post-credits scene because the special itself essentially had one included at the end of its runtime.
New American Horror Story: New York City Character Posters Showcase Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, and More
American Horror Story: New York City is coming to FX later this month and it will feature the return of many favorites from the series, including Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patty LuPone, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Denis O'Hare. The season will mark Quinto's first appearance on the show in a decade, and fans got a glimpse at his character earlier this week. Images were also revealed of some of the show's newcomers, Russell Tovey and Charlie Carver. Yesterday and today, the official Instagram account for AHS shared more character posters for O'Hare, LuPone, Lourd, Bernhard, and another series newcomer, Joe Mantello.
Scarlett Johansson says she felt being 'hypersexualized' at a young age threatened her career
Scarlett Johansson is getting candid about her career in Hollywood. As a guest on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the actress, known for her roles in "Black Widow," "Her" and "Lost in Translation," opened up about being "hypersexualized" at a young age, and how she felt it threatened her career at one point.
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
Chloë Grace Moretz Confirms Marvel Meeting, Interested in Villain Role (Exclusive)
While Chloë Grace Moretz's breakout role came as the deadly Hit Girl in two Kick-Ass films, she isn't ruling out a return to the world of superheroes, recently recalling that she's had at least some talks with Marvel Studios at some point. The ambiguity of her comments about having spoken with Marvel, however, means it's entirely unclear if she met for a specific project, for a specific role, or how long ago these talks may have happened. If she does get the chance to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though, she shared that she's more interested in playing a villain for either Marvel or DC than a hero. Moretz can next be seen in Prime Video's The Peripheral, which premieres on October 21st.
Werewolf By Night Had a Secret Thor: Love and Thunder Easter Egg We All Missed
Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit Disney+ and it's the franchise's first-ever "special presentation." While there's a good chance some of the characters could be showing up in the MCU again, the special is its own standalone thing that does not require any knowledge of the movies and shows that came before. However, its still a Marvel project, which means easter eggs are pretty much inevitable. In fact, one eagle-eyed fan spotted a connection to Thor: Love and Thunder.
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
