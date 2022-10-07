ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Man shot in hand and leg, Hopewell Police investigating

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, officers were called to John Randolph Medical Center for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with non-threatening gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. The victim told police he had been shot near the 400 block of Mesa Drive.

Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2284 .

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

