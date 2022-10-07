The fashion world turned its back on Kanye West last week. And now it’s Hollywood’s turn — and the rapper/provocateur has his series of anti-Semitic posts to blame. Over the weekend, Kanye West had his Instagram restricted and a tweet taken down after he made anti-Semitic comments on both platforms. The messaging about Jewish people — paired with his claim that Black Lives Matter was a “scam” and his promotion of “White Lives Matter” shirts last week — is getting people like Jack Antonoff, Josh Gad, John Legend, and Jamie Lee Curtis to speak out against his hateful messaging.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO