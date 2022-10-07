Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Hollywood Blasts Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Posts
The fashion world turned its back on Kanye West last week. And now it’s Hollywood’s turn — and the rapper/provocateur has his series of anti-Semitic posts to blame. Over the weekend, Kanye West had his Instagram restricted and a tweet taken down after he made anti-Semitic comments on both platforms. The messaging about Jewish people — paired with his claim that Black Lives Matter was a “scam” and his promotion of “White Lives Matter” shirts last week — is getting people like Jack Antonoff, Josh Gad, John Legend, and Jamie Lee Curtis to speak out against his hateful messaging.
Register Citizen
Conservatives Are Mad Kanye Was Censored for Threatening ‘Death Con 3’ Against Jews
Conservatives are defending rapper Kanye West in the wake of the artist posting multiple antisemitic statement over the weekend — including that he was going to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE” — resulting in a restriction of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Register Citizen
Killer Mike Talks ‘the Power of Voting’ and Freedom of Speech, Performs ‘Run’ on ‘Fallon’
Killer Mike visited the Tonight Show Friday to discuss the importance of voting on a local level and the recently passed Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act, as well as perform his latest solo single “Run.”. With the midterm elections coming up, Killer Mike sat down with Jimmy Fallon to encourage...
GREG GUTFELD: The media backlash backfired
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld responds on "Gutfeld" to media-centered backlash to his comments on college students during an appearance on "The Five."
Comments / 0