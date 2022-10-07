ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Expect mostly sunny skies on Columbus Day

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Columbus Day Monday. More partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters

SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Local doctors inspiring others

SAN ANTONIO - Friends for more than 30 years, and both are practicing medicine right here in our community and helping to make a difference. We caught up with two local doctors who are hoping to be an inspiration for others. They were the closest of friends in high school,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left

SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 4-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is still working, but there are no more structures that are threatened and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash

SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

