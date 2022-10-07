Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word announces official date for 'Light the Way'
SAN ANTONIO – Our favorite time of the year is quickly approaching, and the University of Incarnate Word is getting ready for its 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival. The event will take place on November 19 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 4301 Broadway Street. This...
news4sanantonio.com
Cinemark movie theaters are playing iconic 'Halloween' franchise films for $5
SAN ANTONIO - Cinemark movie theaters are inviting horror fans to get in the Halloween spirit with a killer, multi-day event. Starting Monday night, the iconic Halloween film franchise will be playing over several nights at the Cinemark 16 near 410 and Evers and the Cinemark McCreless Market off East Southcross.
news4sanantonio.com
Advocates push for more catalytic converter regulations amid sharp rise in thefts
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across Texas, and now, advocates are calling for more legislative action. It's an issue we've been on top of for years. Now, we're learning two laws that went into effect in 2021 aimed at slowing the trend may not be working. One law...
news4sanantonio.com
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
news4sanantonio.com
The 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival kicks off at Brackenridge Park
SAN ANTONIO - The 7th Annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival kicked off Saturday, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event featured a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar. “San Antonio is lucky...
news4sanantonio.com
Expect mostly sunny skies on Columbus Day
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Overnight, partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Columbus Day Monday. More partly to mostly sunny skies, with highs in the...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports announces All-Star game rosters
SAN ANTONIO – Rosters have been released for the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game presented by H-E-B. The San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Alamodome! Watch the area's top seniors play in their final high school game ever. This...
news4sanantonio.com
Many local leaders came together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at SAC
SAN ANTONIO – Many local leaders came together at San Antonio College to celebrate what's also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Members of the Tehuan band of Mission Indians of San Antonio along with the Society of Native Nations and Tribal Communities shared their cultures, songs, dances, and teachings.
news4sanantonio.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Local doctors inspiring others
SAN ANTONIO - Friends for more than 30 years, and both are practicing medicine right here in our community and helping to make a difference. We caught up with two local doctors who are hoping to be an inspiration for others. They were the closest of friends in high school,...
news4sanantonio.com
Don't miss out on the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, few tickets left
SAN ANTONIO - Our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway, and tickets are close to selling out. There are less than two thousand tickets are left. The 248,000-square-foot home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located on Lennar in the Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters extinguished flames after a Northside Sea Island caught on fire
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters made a fast attack on a fire at a Northside seafood restaurant. The incident happened at Sea Island in 10303 I-10, San Antonio, Texas 78230 at around 5:03 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire in the exterior of the restaurant and quickly extinguished the...
news4sanantonio.com
Buildings across the city will light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has requested buildings across the city to be lit up purple Monday night to acknowledge it. Buildings will include the City Hall, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the Tower of the Americas. UTSA will...
news4sanantonio.com
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 4-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is still working, but there are no more structures that are threatened and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
news4sanantonio.com
Police Department mourning death of Captain who served the City of Seguin for 39 years
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department announced the sudden passing of Police Captain Miguel Rosas. Captain Miguel Rosas proudly served the City of Seguin for 39 years before retiring in 2008 at the rank of Captain with the Seguin Police Department. “He served the community selflessly and with...
news4sanantonio.com
Harris throws for TD, runs for another; UTSA beats WKU 31-28
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris completed 24 of 35 passes for 275 yards and touchdown and added 61 yards rushing — including a 12-yard TD — on 10 carries to help UTSA beat Western Kentucky 31-28 Saturday night. The Roadrunners scored 17 consecutive points to close...
news4sanantonio.com
Our Lady of the Lake mourns student-athlete who died in car crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Our Lady of the Lake community is grieving the death of one of their student-athletes. Sadly, Angelina Martinez, 19 passed away Sunday from her injuries after a car crash on the city's Northside. She was a member of the Saints volleyball team for three seasons starting...
news4sanantonio.com
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices... NOMINEE #2: Johnson's Tavarez 96-yd kickoff return. NOMINEE #3: Carson Green's 3 TD game.
news4sanantonio.com
Funeral service for Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch will be held at San Pedro Presbyterian
SAN ANTONIO - Funeral services for longtime Bexar County Court Judge Karen Crouch will be held Monday night at San Pedro Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a worship service. Crouch served as a judge for more than two decades and...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people dead, one in critical condition following horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials say two people are dead following a horrific crash Sunday morning. The crash happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway. According to officials, the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer was driving the wrong-way and collided head-on into a...
