SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 4-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is still working, but there are no more structures that are threatened and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO