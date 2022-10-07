Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha's Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. Alamo Drafthouse Omaha announced overnight the theater has shut down due to the impact of COVID-19. The theater opened in Midtown Omaha in 2009. The chain's La Vista location remains open. Although the location in...
klkntv.com
The Lied Center boasts four big shows coming this month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bill Stephan of the Lied Center stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to give an update on what’s coming to the stage in October. There are some big shows on the docket. First, Danny Elfman brings his music from screen to stage...
News Channel Nebraska
Keith Urban fan brings guitar, memories home to Nebraska
PERU – Stephanie Holmes has been attending Keith Urban concerts since 2014, with her close friend Pam, or her husband. Pam attended the first concert with her eight years ago and they devised a plan to get on stage. Stephanie reviewed Keith Urban’s “Without You” concert schedule back in...
klkntv.com
Historic Nebraska church hosts craft fair and dinner
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A church in Dwight that dates back to 1914 hosted its seasonal community gathering on Sunday. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2008, Assumption Catholic Church has been a staple in the community for decades. “The church has been kind of central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Goons and goblin make their way to Denton
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Yesterday downtown Denton celebrated Halloween with their Halloween Harvest event. Guests wore Halloween costumes while taking in an array of decorations that displayed everything from goblins to goons. Participants enjoyed festivities that included voodoo doll making, pumpkin painting, Viking games and a pumpkin patch. Farmers...
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s Kahoa Elementary celebrates 50 year anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kahoa Elementary School in Lincoln celebrated their 50th anniversary this October. Anyone who has a connection with the school was invited to an event to commemorate the history. The classrooms of Kahoa were foreign to many of the former students and teachers who walked the...
klkntv.com
Wicked run and wine stroll held in Seward to benefit children’s memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Distance runners and wine drinkers alike gathered in Seward for a “wicked” run on Sunday. The Wicked Women’s 5k Run took over the grounds of Junto Winery to benefit the Heartfelt Children’s Memorial. “It’s a memorial kind of on the edge...
RELATED PEOPLE
townandtourist.com
29 BEST & Fun Things To Do In Ohama, NE
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you worried about entertaining the kids on your upcoming trip? No need to be concerned; Omaha offers something to suit every age group. This beautiful city provides everything you’re searching for, including opportunities to teach your family members some history while having fun together.
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Lutheran adds licensed therapist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Monday is World Mental Health Day, and Lincoln Lutheran High School announced a way that it helping students get mental health services. Lincoln Lutheran contracted with GracePoint Institute for Relational Health to bring a licensed therapist to campus. The goal is to help the students...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch
If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society introduces lost and found pet map
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society recently introduced a new way for people to find lost pets. An employee at the shelter created a map and coded it to show where in Lincoln pets have been lost or found. The pins on the map include information on...
klkntv.com
KLKN joins Bubba’s Closet coat drive to help keep Lincoln kids protected from the cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools is organizing its annual coat drive, and Channel 8 is excited to be a drop-off location on October 19. Having a coat for winter isn’t just about making sure your kids are bundled up at the bus stop, but also an important aspect of emotional well-being.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Comments / 0