Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Boys’ Soccer Celebrates Cleansing “Second Season”
WARSAW – There’s nothing like the postseason journey. Whether you’re rolling through regular season success as a heavy favorite, or reversing your regular season fortunes, the post season – often referred to as the second season – affords an opportunity for a cleansing second season to each soccer side in the Hoosier State.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/8
Warsaw/Manchester/Triton/Tippecanoe Valley at Sectional. Plenty of local athletes were in action Saturday morning competing at Sectional 7 at Manchester High School. The Warsaw boys and girls teams would share a ton of team and individual success on the day, finishing in first place in both divisions. Manchester also would advance its boys and girls teams to the regional, finishing second in the girls’ race and fourth in the boys. The Triton girls team will also advance after finishing fifth.
Times-Union Newspaper
TCU Employees Give Back During Day Of Giving
About 14 employees from Teachers Credit Union’s two Warsaw locations spent four hours Monday volunteering at Combined Community Services, 195 Mariners Drive, Warsaw, during TCU’s Day of Giving event. TCU previously hosted its Day of Giving single-day, corporatewide days of service in 2018 and 2019. This is the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
Times-Union Newspaper
Culver’s 2nd Location In Warsaw Opens To Line Of Customers
They came for the ButterBurgers. They came for the frozen custard ice cream. And they came Monday morning to be one of the first 100 paying customers at the new Culver’s at 2455 Jalynn St., Warsaw, to get a free pint of frozen custard a month for a year.
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippecanoe Valley School Board Accepts $26K Donation
MENTONE - A check for $26,000 presented to the Tippecanoe Valley School Board Monday for Bib’s Billfold will help students, teachers and staff. The money was raised from The 2022 Scott Bibler Sweet Sassy Golf Classic. Stephanie Bibler, wife of the late Scott Bibler, told the Board the golf...
Times-Union Newspaper
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Saturday
CLAYPOOL - The Claypool Lions will be selling fish for $12 per pound and tenderloin for $9 per pound on Saturday. Sides will be available in pints. The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. or sold out. It is a carry-out only at the Lions building on Railroad Street in Claypool.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ingeborn Mathews
MILFORD – Ingeborg Mathews, age 93, of Milford, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy Fritz Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On Mike Hart
Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had some sort of medical issue on the sidelines during the game against Indiana.
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Douglas ‘Doug’ Ousley
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, of Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg Ky., the son of the late George W. and Julie Owsley Ousley. He graduated from High School in Prestonsburg and on Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca Kemery Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
Times-Union Newspaper
Owen Kay Cobbum
SYRACUSE – Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Fort Wayne at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Fort Wayne on March 30, 1936, to Lewis H. and Ruth Thomas Cobbum. Owen was married to Saundra Kay Jester on Nov. 24, 1966; she died Nov. 10, 2019.
Times-Union Newspaper
Manchester Offers Fall Career Fair Oct. 20
NORTH MANCHESTER - Manchester University is gearing up for its fall career fair. It is Oct. 20 in the Jo Young Switzer Center on the North Manchester campus. Businesses and organizations with opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, internships and graduate school are invited to take part. Registration and details...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marylin Roberta Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
