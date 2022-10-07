Marylin Roberta Brannock, of Warsaw, passed away at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 85. She was born on March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. Jardine Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.

