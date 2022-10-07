PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day, and many local athletes are hoping to bring more attention to mental health. Former Cony star football player Riley Geyer is now a quarterback at Norwich University, but a few years ago, Geyer had to battle his way back from a torn ACL and losing his senior season because of the pandemic. Rebounding from both hurdles was extremely difficult.

