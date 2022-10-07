Read full article on original website
Maine Lit Fest ends with international writers panel
PORTLAND (WGME) - Saturday marked the final day of the Maine Literature Festival, and a handful of international writers talked about what it means to be home. An event in Monument Square set the stage for three writers who discussed their experiences with transitioning to America. Organizers of the Maine...
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
Lobstering community raising legal defense funds in fight against Right Whale regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) - Maine's lobstering community and supporters are raising legal funds for lobster fishermen in the state. A packed house Sunday at Pizza Villa in Portland that had raffles and lobster for sale to support a legal defense fund for the Maine Lobsterman's Association. The funds are used to...
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
Pumpkinfest parade takes over Damariscotta
DAMARISCOTTA (WGME)—The Damariscotta pumpkinfest parade filled the streets Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin art was on display across town, as street performers were entertaining the crowds. A regatta will kick off Sunday at noon at the Riverfront to finish out the mid-coast festivities. Last weekend, our chief Meteorologist, Charlie Lopresti won...
Maine athletes bring attention to mental health
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Monday is World Mental Health Day, and many local athletes are hoping to bring more attention to mental health. Former Cony star football player Riley Geyer is now a quarterback at Norwich University, but a few years ago, Geyer had to battle his way back from a torn ACL and losing his senior season because of the pandemic. Rebounding from both hurdles was extremely difficult.
Climber dies after falling off cliff in New Hampshire
WEARE, NH (WGME) – An 18-year-old climber died after falling off a cliff in Weare, New Hampshire, on Sunday. New Hampshire Fish and Game reports 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman of Nashua, New Hampshire, had been climbing a cliff near the Everett Dam when he fell. The cliffs were off trail...
Two Portland homes burglarized while residents slept
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Two Portland homes in the same neighborhood were burglarized while residents slept inside on Sunday. According to police, the homes on Dirigo Street and on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were both unlocked. Because of the close proximity, police believe the same suspect entered both of the homes.
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
Target announces new Auburn location will open Nov. 6
AUBURN (WGME) -- Target says it will open its new store in Auburn on November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. For a list of job openings at the new store, click here.
Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN (WGME) - A man is recovering after being shot outside of an Auburn elementary school. Lewiston Police say they responded to the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston around 2 a.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital with...
