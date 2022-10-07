ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
#Police#North Philadelphia#Barricade#Violent Crime#Temple Hospital#Swat#Ak47
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people

TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say

EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
