FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
DA: Man charged after opening fire on multiple Philadelphia officers in 'unprovoked' attack
PHILADELPHIA - Multiple police officers became the target of a man, who is now being charged with several counts of attempted murder, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Keith Blount, 59, is accused of firing several ‘unprovoked’ shots at officers driving down the 3300 block of North 10th Street...
fox29.com
State Police: Vehicles sought after two separate shootings erupt on I-95 in Philadelphia this weekend
PHILADELPHIA - A busy interstate became the scene of a crime twice this weekend after police say several shots rang out on I-95 in Philadelphia. It appears road rage may have lead to the first shooting on Saturday when a victim's car was struck by gunfire near the Girard Exit around 8:30 a.m.
fox29.com
Second woman charged in blunt force trauma death of Philadelphia toddler
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler who police say died from blunt force trauma while being cared for over the summer. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, surrendered to police on Monday and was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the...
fox29.com
Police: Man, woman critical after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight shootings in Philadelphia left a man and woman in critical condition Saturday morning. Police say the first shooting rang out on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington just before 2 a.m. A 37-year-old woman was found shot once in the stomach and once in...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in back in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Monday night in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of South 48th Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say an unidentified man estimated...
fox29.com
Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man
LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock. After viewing surveillance video of the...
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon. A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local...
fox29.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in basement of Northeast Philadelphia home Saturday morning
RHAWNHURST - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was killed inside a home in the Rhawnhurt section of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old woman was found shot in a basement on the 2000 block of Napfle Avenue around 11:30 a.m. MORE HEADLINES:. She reportedly suffered three fatal gunshot...
fox29.com
Trenton police investigate early morning shooting that injured 2 people
TRENTON, N.J. - Trenton police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured two people. According to officials, the shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 4 a.m., on the 1000 block of Genesee Street. Police were called to the location on the report of multiple shots fired. MORE HEADLINES:. Responding...
fox29.com
Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue. 14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 officers, civilian treated for injuries after Southwest Philly multi-vehicle accident
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say two officers were involved in an accident while on-duty in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say two officers from the 12th District were on patrol and driving west on the 6300 block of Woodland Avenue late Sunday, just before 5 p.m. The two officers, in their...
fox29.com
Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - A night out ended in tragedy for one Bucks County community after shots rang out just feet outside a neighborhood bar Friday night. Police responded to several calls for a shooting in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton around 11:30 p.m.
fox29.com
Human remains found in Wharton State Forest identified as 68-year-old missing man, police say
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - The remains of a missing man were uncovered months after local authorities set out on several searches for the 68-year-old, according to the Cherry Hill Police Department. Peter Meyers, 68, was reported missing by his family on June 7. His vehicle was found abandoned on a...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township. Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.
fox29.com
Man gets life term in murder of woman dismembered, burned in Cumberland County
LAWRENCE, N.J. - A man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set on fire at a South Jersey farm four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison. The Cumberland County prosecutor’s office said 57-year-old Dennis Parrish will be...
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
fox29.com
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
fox29.com
Warning to Delaware County delivery drivers to turn off and lock vehicles when delivering
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. - A warning for Delaware County delivery drivers from Clifton Heights Police, as they see an uptick in stolen vehicles left running while drivers make deliveries. Officials with the Clifton Heights Police Department said they are aware of teens calling in fake orders to restaurants for delivery.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 74, struck by 2 vehicles, killed crossing highway in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Del. - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 74-year-old pedestrian in New Castle, according to authorities. Police say the elderly man was crossing South Dupont Highway when he was struck by two vehicles just before 6 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
fox29.com
'He would be beaming': Honoring a dedicated Philadelphia public servant in East Oak Lane
EAST OAK LANE - Philadelphia honored a once-prominent lawyer in a big way. Longtime defense attorney Thurgood Matthews died in 2020. Saturday, a special street renaming ceremony was held to remember his investment to the community and service to the people of Philadelphia. One intersection in Philadelphia provides much more...
