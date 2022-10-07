ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
HEALTH
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NY’ers Favorite Halloween Candies are… Questionable

Trick-or-Treat! We're thinking the latest poll in popular Halloween candies has to be a trick. You'll see what we're talking about when we get to New York's favorites. This time of year the grocery store isles are stocked full of Halloween treats. From chocolates to gummies to pretzels and stickers, they have it all. But let's be real, we all have our favorites and are very judgemental when it comes to our friend's and families' candy choices.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
YONKERS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pumpkin Grown in New York Sets New National Record [PIC]

It's the Great Pumpkin! A new record has been set and it happened right in the Empire State. PIX 11 is reporting that a pumpkin grown in New York has set a new national record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in the United States. It also breaks the North American record as well. Just how big was this gourd we're talking about?
AGRICULTURE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Mailman Charged With Stealing $78,000 in Checks

A Hudson Valley mail carrier is being charged with grand larceny after allegedly stealing checks from envelopes. Being a postal worker comes with some pretty big responsibilities. In fact, the job requires everyone to take an official oath. The oath promises to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, protect the U.S. against all foreign and domestic enemies, be faithful and allegiant to the U.S. and faithfully discharge the "duties of the office" of their job.
PUBLIC SAFETY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New: Upstate New York Men Indicted For ‘Unprovoked’ Murder of NY Dad

We've learned more information about the two men charged in the "unprovoked" murder of a New York dad. On Friday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced that a Dutchess County Grand Jury voted to indict Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor. The two men with ties to Dutchess County are the two suspects charged in the shooting death of a 53-year-old Long Island father at the Courtyard Marriott Poughkeepsie location. The father was visiting his son during Marist College's Family Weekend.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

For 2 Fun Fall Festivals this Weekend, Head to the Catskills

Fall is in full force here in the Hudson Valley. There are cool fall festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations going on just about every weekend this month. You’re probably not going to have time to visit each and every one of them, but if you feel like taking an awesome autumn drive to the Catskills this weekend, there are two huge festivals happening.
FESTIVAL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

