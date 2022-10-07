ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Who is Steeve Ho You Fat?

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2W4H_0iPLHH6T00

HENDERSON, Nev. (WIVB) — A basketball player from French Guiana has taken the sports world by storm because of his unique name.

Steeve Ho You Fat, a forward for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team of France, recently gained recognition during the Metropolitans 92’s international exhibition series against the G League Ignite. Not for his play, however, as many people took note of Ho You Fat’s last name.

“Was waiting for America to discover him tonight,” NBA columnist John Hollinger of The Athletic tweeted on Tuesday. “Like, nobody even realizes he spells Steve with two Es until the tenth time they see him play.”

The series began on Tuesday, with Metropolitans 92’s Victor Wembanyama and the Ignite’s Scoot Henderson being the focus, as the NBA’s top-2 prospects for the 2023 draft. But Ho You Fat gained just as much notoriety, if not more, just for suiting up.

In the first outing, the Ignite emerged victorious, 122-115. In Thursday’s contest, the Metropolitans struck back with a 112-106 win. But if you ask the Ignite’s Shareef O’Neal, he may say he got an even bigger win Thursday night.

O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, did a jersey swap with Ho You Fat following the Ignite’s exhibition loss Thursday.

“I saw him after the game, you know — we planned it before to do a jersey swap — I gave him my jersey and then I got the Steeve jersey,” O’Neal said with a laugh during a press conference. “I just asked and, you know, he gave it to me. I got the one-of-one that everybody’s looking for. I’m going to keep this.”

According to draft analyst Krysten Peek, O’Neal later joked, “$3 billion on ebay,” as he left the room.

Comedian Kevin Hart reacted to a clip of the game on SportsCenter, and Ho You Fat responded.

“Kevin Hart, I heard you like my last name, so if you come tomorrow to the game, I’ll give you my jersey,” he said.

Ho You Fat netted 3-of-4 shots, for 6 points on Tuesday, with a rebound and a block in 17 minutes played. Thursday, he went 1-of-1 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line for 4 points total. He also contributed a rebound and a steal in 13 minutes played.

Wembanyama put up 37 points, with 5 blocks, shooting 7-of-11 from 3-point range on Tuesday and followed that up with 36 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 blocks on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 Henderson scored 28 points, with 5 rebounds and 9 assists in Tuesday’s matchup, and left Thursday’s game early after colliding with the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

Ho You Fat acknowledged his recognition, thanks to the success of Wembanyama, in a recent interview with the French basketball site BeBasket.

“I tried on my own to live this dream, I did not succeed,” Ho You Fat said. “At 34, I realize my dreams thanks to my 18-year-old teammate, I am very grateful to him!”

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Person of interest in Buffalo homicide has violent past

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The man wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a Buffalo woman Wednesday morning has a violent past, including being charged in a brutal assault of the victim a week ago. Buffalo police identified Adam Bennefield, 45, as a person of interest for Wednesday’s fatal shooting of his estranged wife, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man guilty on gun charge, facing 25-to-life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge. On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Shareef O'neal
Person
Kevin Hart
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence Schools to have counselors on hand following local shootings

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Clarence Schools will have counselors, psychologists and social workers available to provide support on Friday, following a string of shootings in Clarence and Newstead, according to an email from Superintendent Matt Frahm. “Being part of a close-knit community means that events like these can impact us all,” the email said. “We […]
CLARENCE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Boulogne#Metropolitans#The G League Ignite#Athletic
News 4 Buffalo

Two fires break out Friday morning in Chautauqua County

BEMUS POINT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Fire Investigators said two fires broke out early Friday morning. At 6 a.m., fire investigators, assisted by multiple fire companies, responded to the scene of Chautauqua Avenue where they say two separate houses caught fire. Investigators said that the two fires were caused by a re-kindled house fire […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bisons unveil Marvel-inspired logo for 2023 game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Minor League Baseball unveiled its line of Marvel Comics-inspired logos on Thursday, to be featured on special uniforms next season. MiLB teamed up with Marvel last season for their first official “Defenders of the Diamond” collaboration. Superheroes have been a staple at Sahlen Field for the past several years however, as […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Toyota restarting EV production after finding wheel, airbag fixes

Toyota has restarted its electric vehicle (EV) production after fixing issues with car wheels and airbag units following a mass recall earlier this year.  The Japanese automaker announced on Thursday that it plans to restart production on its EV series model, the bZ4X, after a three-month delay.  The bZ4X was recalled in June after the […]
CARS
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The US Attorney announced Friday that a Buffalo man will spend the next nine years in prison on drug and gun charges. On February 11, 2020, 29-year-old Frankie Cook was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon, legally prohibiting him from possessing a firearm. On February 26 of that same […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY wrestling community mourns Hall of Fame coach Dick Lang

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wrestling coach and public servant so revered that Niagara County once proclaimed a day in his honor, Richard “Dick” Lang received many posthumous tributes Thursday after it was learned he died following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease at age 81. Affectionately known as “Pops” Lang to his wrestlers, the […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy