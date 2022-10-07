ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Peyton Manning doesn't recognize any part of this game': Colts vs Broncos 1st half is ugly

By Scott Horner and Nat Newell, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
Amazon Prime has put out some great programming: "Reacher," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Boys," "Fleabag" and "Jack Ryan" are some of their offerings.

They probably won't too much crowing about the first half of Thursday night's game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Neither team could generate a touchdown for the first 30 minutes.

LIVE: Colts vs Broncos scores, highlights, updates in NFL Week 5 action

Twitter noticed. (Want a better game next Thursday? It's the Chicago Bears vs. the Washington Commanders.)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'Peyton Manning doesn't recognize any part of this game': Colts vs Broncos 1st half is ugly

