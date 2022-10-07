Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
whdh.com
Crews respond to car on fire in Natick
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
whdh.com
Dump truck spilled dirt on roadway, temporarily closing I-93 ramp to Mass. Pike
BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT crews worked quickly to clear the ramp from I-93 North to Mass. Pike westbound in Boston after a dump truck rolled over, spilling its contents all over the roadway. The ramp was temporarily closed for about three hours, but has since reopened. Because of the holiday...
whdh.com
1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com
Officials investigating a 2-alarm fire in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Duxbury. The Gurnet Road blaze was spreading to a second home when crews arrived on-scene around 7 p.m. Saturday. The second home sustained heavy damage to its exterior. No injuries were reported. The...
whdh.com
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
whdh.com
Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
whdh.com
Fire department responds to 3-alarm house fire in Stow
STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a three-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m., the Stow Fire Department responded to a two-story house on fire on Boxboro Road, Chief John Benoit said. A second and third alarm was struck by Lt. Erick...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
whdh.com
Police make fourth arrest in connection to shooting near Charlestown High graduation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested another person in connection to a shooting scare near Charlestown high school’s graduation. Police found a loaded gun and drugs inside of the home of the Dorchester man they arrested. The shooting happened near the high school in June, and forced the graduation ceremony...
whdh.com
House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3
BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Cohasset Police have located missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday. Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews had conducted a foot...
whdh.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two children shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street. In their investigation, they soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed...
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
whdh.com
East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
whdh.com
“Devastated and Broken”: Friends and family mourn women killed in Uber crash on I-93
BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends are grieving tonight after two 25-year-old women were killed in a crash involving their Uber this weekend. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the SUV the women were riding was rear-ended by a tow truck, trapping both women inside the car. The truck was then hit by a third car, according to police. Police said both women were dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Beverly search and rescue team set to return from Florida
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Beverly-based emergency team will return to the Bay Sate this week. On Oct. 9, Massachusetts Task Force 1 was demobilized by FEMA, meaning their mission is complete. The team worked alongside local police and took on a series of missions during their trip, including cleaning...
whdh.com
Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
whdh.com
Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon
BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
