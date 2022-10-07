ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Crews respond to car on fire in Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Officials investigating a 2-alarm fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Duxbury. The Gurnet Road blaze was spreading to a second home when crews arrived on-scene around 7 p.m. Saturday. The second home sustained heavy damage to its exterior. No injuries were reported. The...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. Police have been speaking with...
ABINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Fire department responds to 3-alarm house fire in Stow

STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stow Fire Department and mutual aid partners extinguished a three-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m., the Stow Fire Department responded to a two-story house on fire on Boxboro Road, Chief John Benoit said. A second and third alarm was struck by Lt. Erick...
STOW, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

House fire in Bolton displaces family of 3

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in the living room of a house this morning left a family of three without a home. Around 11:23 a.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in the living room of a home on Wattaquadock Road in Bolton. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the house.
BOLTON, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: Cohasset Police have located missing hunter

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday. Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews had conducted a foot...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

UPDATE: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the two children shot today in Roxbury is confirmed to be dead. Police found one teenager with multiple gunshot wounds near Washington Street. In their investigation, they soon found another victim with gunshot wounds inside a nearby apartment on Cobden Street. The 14-year-old was rushed...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

“Devastated and Broken”: Friends and family mourn women killed in Uber crash on I-93

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends are grieving tonight after two 25-year-old women were killed in a crash involving their Uber this weekend. Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the SUV the women were riding was rear-ended by a tow truck, trapping both women inside the car. The truck was then hit by a third car, according to police. Police said both women were dead at the scene.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Beverly search and rescue team set to return from Florida

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Beverly-based emergency team will return to the Bay Sate this week. On Oct. 9, Massachusetts Task Force 1 was demobilized by FEMA, meaning their mission is complete. The team worked alongside local police and took on a series of missions during their trip, including cleaning...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Serious injuries sustained after major crash on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston led to serious injuries. MassDOT tweeted around 10 p.m. that the crash happened just after exit 19 on the northbound side. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island couple save babies from fire while on Spain honeymoon

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island couple on their honeymoon jumped into action in Spain to save over a dozen babies from a burning building. The Bristol pair, David Squillante and Doran Smith, noticed a group of women panicking, then saw flames coming from the doorway of a building. Squillante said he immediately ran into the building, without realizing it was a nursery.
BRISTOL, RI
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
EPPING, NH

