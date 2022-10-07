ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
Sanofi (SNY) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

SNY - Free Report) closed at $38.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares...
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

GPS - Free Report) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
What Makes Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Unum (UNM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

UNM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.42, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares...
Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

ARI - Free Report) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Coming into today, shares...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 10th

LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now

JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th

CENX - Free Report) is engaged in the production of primary aluminium in the United Sates and Iceland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.0% downward over the last 60 days. Camping World (. CWH - Free Report) is a provider of services,...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Perion Network (PERI)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
