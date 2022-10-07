ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Year-round aquatics and community center coming to Thomasville

By Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2de1U2_0iPLGVg800

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People will soon be able to enjoy year-round swimming at a New Aquatic and Community Center.

Crews have been working hard for about five months.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

The Veterans Memorial Park Swimming Pool, which was built more than seven decades ago, was demolished in May.

Since then, the 25,000-square-foot facility located on Stadium Drive has transformed the area.

“We’ll have obviously the pool and aquatic area…active throughout the summer months, but then the community will have a council chamber, meeting space, recreational program space as well. So we’ll get 12 months of use out of this facility,” said Cory Tobin, the City of Thomasville Parks and Recreation director.

He walked us through the new recreational rooms that’ll be offered year-round.

“Partitions will allow the room to be one room or pull partitions to have two rooms or three. You can then access the pool deck in the off-season. Can have a birthday party here,” Tobin said.

Marcie Batton is thrilled with the idea and has plans on how she can use the space when her grandson comes to visit.

“His birthday is in December, so we can have his birthday party over there. Plus they’ll be swimming meets…the competitions…I’m excited about that, too,” Batton said.

The 18-foot-tall slide is one of the most requested features people asked for when hearing a new community center would be built in Thomasville.

The slide has three turns and will empty into a 200,000-gallon pool.

“It’s like a miniature Emerald Pointe with the splash pads, and slide,” Batton said.

The goal was to also make this space inclusive for everyone.

“Prior to what we did have, this is a 0 to 99 facility,” Tobin said. “Toddlers can use it. Our senior citizens can use it.”

There are diamonds marked in the lower end of the pool for seniors to water walk, a splash pad, a concession stand and an area for food trucks.

There are also plans to add a walking trail to extend from the facility to the city’s greenways.

City leaders hope to have the center opened by the first part of next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro officials dedicate $500,000 to homeless assistance plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — With the number of affordable housing units shrinking, and the number of people falling into homelessness growing, the Greensboro City Council voted to embark on a new plan to get people immediate help. In a seven-to-one vote Monday morning, the council decided to dedicate roughly $500,000 to the Doorway Project. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students frustrated with lack of student parking

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A record-breaking enrollment year for North Carolina A&T State University has posed a limited parking fiasco for students on campus. Students like Nicholas Ballentine have expressed their frustration about limited parking on campus. Ballentine said people are looking for the perfect parking spot before class. “I try to find one in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thomasville, NC
Lifestyle
Thomasville, NC
Sports
Thomasville, NC
Government
City
Thomasville, NC
News Argus

3824-B Country Club Road

SALEM SQUARE - MAIN LEVEL 2 BR - LIKE NEW! - Freshly remodeled -- new paint, floorings, cabinets, counters, heat pump & more! Tenant pays electric. Hot/cold water provided. One-year lease Extra nice!. Community has a pool and 2 laundries. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Copy this link to your browser...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Diamonds#Food Truck#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#New Aquatic And#Cen
FOX8 News

$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
LEXINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

King resident gives back to community and honors troops

King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Boil Water Notice lifted in Mocksville

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Boil Water Notice that had been active in Mocksville for the past few days has been lifted. The town’s Public Works Department says it has completed water main repairs and water tests did not find any contaminants. The notice is officially lifted as of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, citizens are now […]
MOCKSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Winston-Salem firefighters battle apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem fire officials are investigating a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire at the complex on Farrell Court. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from building as crews worked to put the fire out. Crews were able to get the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

1514 Gholson Ave

2BR/1BA Apartment near Winston-Salem State! - Spacious and affordable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in Winston-Salem located on the 2nd level! Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Lawncare is included in the rent. Private parking available!. 12 Month Lease available, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee applies. This home is security...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Weekend trip: Mebane offers family fun

MEBANE, N.C. — While thinking about our city, I also thought of ways an out-of-town family could enjoy a weekend here. Inspired by one of the most popular posts on my blog, I put together a few ways you can spend your time. Allow the charm of Mebane to...
MEBANE, NC
News Argus

1554 Ever Spring Drive

Everridge- New Construction, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with loft - This is the Meriweather floorplan- One full bedroom on main level. has a full bath-It could also be used as an office. Main level has 9-foot ceilings. A large kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops, SS Appliances, overlooks huge den with door to patio and private back yard. 2 car attached garage. Second level you will find master bedroom with large double vanities, large shower with glass doors, separate water closet. Large linen and a huge master bedroom closet. Laundry room is located on second level. 2 other bedrooms with one other full bath are also on second level., Large loft located on second level. Please call today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy