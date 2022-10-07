ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UPDATE: SLCPD: Teen shot near Meadows Park

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police report that they are still on scene of the Salt Lake City shooting that occurred near Meadows Park on Thursday night.

SLCPD says that one person, a teenager, has a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and that a single firearm has been recovered.

The agency notes that they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: NOW: SLCPD investigate reported shooting near Meadows Park

OCTOBER 6, 2022 / 7:42 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are reportedly responding to a shooting in Salt Lake.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says that at this time, they are investigating the incident near Meadows Park.

The agency notes that they have taken one suspect into custody for questioning, and that they have “several scenes as part of this investigation.”

This is a developing story, and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

