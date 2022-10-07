ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

These historic California sites are at risk of flooding

(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Weed, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
Weed, CA
Business
City
Weed, CA
KCRA.com

Proposition 30: New millionaire tax for EVs, wildfire programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide whether to tax some of the richest people in the state to fund electric-car and other clean-air-related programs. "Our country is building the next generation of transportation, but we need to face the environmental realities," said John Zimmer, founder and president of Lyft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Indigenous Peoples Day is commemorated in Northern California

People gathered at American River College on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, for a march through campus. “There’s the remembrance side of the genocide and the Holocaust,” said Jesus Valle, a professor at ARC. “And then there’s the resilient and thriving side. And one informs the other and they’re both ever present within our realities as native people as we go through our daily lives.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Austin
Person
Gavin Newsom
KCRA.com

California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
CALIFORNIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roseburg Forest Products#The Mill Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy