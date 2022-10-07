Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Remembering DJ Gio, ballot drop boxes open, CA to discontinue vegetable plastic bags
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
KTLA.com
These historic California sites are at risk of flooding
(Stacker) – Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
KCRA.com
Proposition 30: New millionaire tax for EVs, wildfire programs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California voters will decide whether to tax some of the richest people in the state to fund electric-car and other clean-air-related programs. "Our country is building the next generation of transportation, but we need to face the environmental realities," said John Zimmer, founder and president of Lyft.
KCRA.com
Indigenous Peoples Day is commemorated in Northern California
People gathered at American River College on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, for a march through campus. “There’s the remembrance side of the genocide and the Holocaust,” said Jesus Valle, a professor at ARC. “And then there’s the resilient and thriving side. And one informs the other and they’re both ever present within our realities as native people as we go through our daily lives.”
activenorcal.com
BASE Jumping Off the Golden Gate Bridge is Dangerous and Illegal. That Hasn’t Stopped These Controversial Daredevils.
For many people around the world, the Golden Gate Bridge serves as the unofficial trademark of Northern California. Crossing the San Francisco Bay from the Marin Headlands to San Francisco’s Presidio sits the beautiful, bright red crown of the city by the bay. As thousands of tourists head to...
KCRA.com
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into a law a bill last week that will change grocery stores throughout the state in the near future. SB 1046, put forth by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, will force supermarkets to phase out single-use plastic produce bags, called pre-checkout bags, that are often seen near the fruits and vegetables section by Jan. 1, 2025.
Dust storms choke inland Southern California
Dust storm swept parts of inland Southern California on Thursday, creating near-zero visibility conditions.
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
Where’s my California stimulus check?
The day has finally come. After months of anticipation, Middle Class Tax Refund – also known as inflation relief payments – are being sent out directly to California residents starting Friday.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
KCRA.com
What issues, races may draw California voters to the polls on Election Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Voters should be getting their ballots in the mail soon if they have not already. In fact, some voters on Monday were observed stopping by ballot drop boxes in Sacramento County to cast their votes. However, there is still plenty of time to weigh in. Election...
Millions of Californians to receive economic relief payments
Economic relief payments will go out to millions of more Californians in the coming days, weeks, and months.
KCRA.com
State student aid executive director details how mandatory FAFSA completion is beneficial
California is the seventh state in the nation to now mandate FAFSA application completion, whereas FAFSA used to always be optional. The hope is to better inform students and parents about grants and resources available to them to afford the cost of college before turning to loans. The executive director...
Why gas prices are skyrocketing in California, but not other states
While gas in California has reached $6.43 per gallon on average, states like Florida, Georgia and Texas haven't seen prices rise. Here's why.
KCRA.com
Early voting begins in California — but you might not have received your ballot yet. Here’s why
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Early voting throughout California is underway as Monday marks the day the secretary of state requires all county elections offices to open ballot drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. Monday also marks the last day for counties to begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot. However,...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
