Uncomfortable testimony on Day 3 of Wendy Howard trial

Thursday was the third day of the trial to determine if Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard was acting in self-defense in 2019 when she shot her then-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts, or if she should be found guilty of murder.

The jury heard witness testimony today from Kara Hesbon-Clagg, who was dating Pitts’ son Delton at the time. Hesbon-Clagg testified that she and Delton Pitts were living with Kelly Pitts before the incident.

Hesbon-Clagg testified that while she was living in the same home as Kelly Pitts, he would often make unwanted sexual advances toward her and would fondle himself while sitting on the couch with her.

Hesbon-Clagg said she was afraid Pitts would attempt to rape her.

Hesbon-Clagg’s testimony began shortly after 2:30 pm at the Kern County Superior Courthouse after the jury had returned from a jury viewing of the crime scene. After the testimony, court adjourned for the day.

The trial resumes at 9:00 tomorrow morning.