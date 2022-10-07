Thursday's Scores

PORT CLINTON — The doubles team of Reagan Ruthsatz and Grace Arnold claimed victory Saturday in Division II girls tennis sectional competition in Port Clinton. Ruthsatz, a junior, and Arnold, a ninth-grader, topped Sandusky Perkins’ Ashi Kota and Katelyn Showalter 6-2, 7-5 in the final. The Port Clinton pairing was seeded third, while the Perkins doubles team was unseeded. In the semifinals, Ruthsatz and Arnold defeated top-seeded Emma Hand and Jessa Bolander of Oak Harbor 6-3, 6-2, while Kota and Showalter defeated fourth-seeded Ella Brose and Garyana Overton of Fostoria 6-1, 6-4. Hand and Bolander, both seniors, defeated seniors Brose and Overton 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match.
