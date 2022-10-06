Read full article on original website
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara B
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Our story’: Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordan designed by local boutique
DETROIT – A single pair of Air Jordans can fetch thousands of dollars, and now there’s a special Detroit-themed pair set to go on sale later this month. The designs came from Two18, the high-end streetwear boutique in Eastern Market. Their sister store is Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.
‘Making It Count’ founder and CEO advocates for health care in the Black community
Minou Jones, founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corporation, successfully used her life experiences to help educate minority communities on healthcare rights. Growing up with minimal resources during Detroit’s drug epidemic sparked Jones interest in protecting her loved ones and those like them. She began work with the city of Detroit and also served as the CEO of the Black Caucus Foundation, where she helped curate drug prevention programs in the youth community.
Demand for upscale housing increases
Good morning! Today is Saturday. Bottomless housing, bottomless mimosas?. The demand for upscale housing in downtown Detroit continues to increase and is not expected to slow down anytime soon. What's driving the demand? Former or would-be suburbanites opting instead for a more urban lifestyle, developers said. Also worth reading:. 📰...
Pink Panties and Detroit-themed Nike Air Jordans: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit
During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days. But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight. ...
Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot
ZaBot dishes out hot pizzas 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Southfield
uiowa.edu
on the underside of flesh: Spirit work and Black feminist thought in the body
This public lecture traces the creative praxis of Detroit performance artist Jennifer Harge. Presented through a constellation of movement research, film, and texts, this lecture will offer a close reading of Harge's multi-year project, FLY | DROWN, a series of movement-based fables honoring the interiority and self-sovereignty of Black women. The lecture will specifically look at the movement methodology embedded in FLY | DROWN and its relationship to fascia, conjuring, and Toni Morrison's Beloved.
Birth Detroit, a Premiere Black-Owned Birthing Center, Finds Home
Birth Detroit, Detroit's premiere Black-owned birthing center has found a home on the westside of the city. The post Birth Detroit, a Premiere Black-Owned Birthing Center, Finds Home appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Arab American News
Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson: In Detroit I found my voice
From a childhood marked by loneliness and want, Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson forged an extraordinary life of accomplishment and acclaim. His accomplishments include the presidencies of four universities, dean of two medical schools and deputy director of one of the National Institutes of Health’s 27 centers and institutes.
Safe haven with housing, health services opens for LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit
The $16 million building is believed to be the first of its kind in the Midwest
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday
Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
fox2detroit.com
Free program gives computer training for women re-entering the workforce
FOX 2 - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that aggressive interest rate hikes will cause pain for the U.S. economy and not just in the way of slowed growth but also increases in unemployment. A program - Springboard to Success - is focused on women who may have been...
wdet.org
Detroit terminates contract with election software company named in data breach investigation
Detroit has terminated its contract with an Okemos-based election software company after its founder was taken into custody on suspicion of poll worker data theft in California. The company had worked with the city since 2008 on various poll management and logistics systems over the course of several elections. On...
Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge reopens with arcade games and plans for entertainment ‘six or seven days a week’
The bar and music venue is under new management from the Detroit Shipping Co.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options
Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
Tour of an Abandoned Zoo – This Forgotten Belle Isle Gem Now Goes Beyond Creepy
Once upon a time, this beautiful Michigan zoo was one of Belle Isle's thriving attractions. Today, it's covered in graffiti and what remains of the property goes beyond creepy. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on...
The Oakland Press
Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show
When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
