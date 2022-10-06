ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

rolling out

‘Making It Count’ founder and CEO advocates for health care in the Black community

Minou Jones, founder and CEO of Making It Count Community Development Corporation, successfully used her life experiences to help educate minority communities on healthcare rights. Growing up with minimal resources during Detroit’s drug epidemic sparked Jones interest in protecting her loved ones and those like them. She began work with the city of Detroit and also served as the CEO of the Black Caucus Foundation, where she helped curate drug prevention programs in the youth community.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Demand for upscale housing increases

Good morning! Today is Saturday. Bottomless housing, bottomless mimosas?. The demand for upscale housing in downtown Detroit continues to increase and is not expected to slow down anytime soon. What's driving the demand? Former or would-be suburbanites opting instead for a more urban lifestyle, developers said. Also worth reading:. 📰...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Torch' carrier Bethany Howard has burning desire to serve in Detroit

During the homecoming season, it's not uncommon to hear graduates of Michigan high schools and colleges telling stories about their glorious school days.  But when Detroit’s Bethany Howard goes down memory lane, her trip through time goes back a little further than most, as she proudly explains life-changing experiences that happened for her at Damon J. Keith Elementary School and the Catherine C. Blackwell Institute, which she attended for grades six through eight.  ...
DETROIT, MI
uiowa.edu

on the underside of flesh: Spirit work and Black feminist thought in the body

This public lecture traces the creative praxis of Detroit performance artist Jennifer Harge. Presented through a constellation of movement research, film, and texts, this lecture will offer a close reading of Harge's multi-year project, FLY | DROWN, a series of movement-based fables honoring the interiority and self-sovereignty of Black women. The lecture will specifically look at the movement methodology embedded in FLY | DROWN and its relationship to fascia, conjuring, and Toni Morrison's Beloved.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson: In Detroit I found my voice

From a childhood marked by loneliness and want, Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson forged an extraordinary life of accomplishment and acclaim. His accomplishments include the presidencies of four universities, dean of two medical schools and deputy director of one of the National Institutes of Health’s 27 centers and institutes.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
Cars 108

Lizzo Brings Novi Woman on Stage to Sing Happy Birthday

Lizzo played a sold-out show at LCA in Detroit last night and had some fun with a birthday girl from Novi. Detroit native Lizzo returned home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022 to play a sold-out show at Little Caesars Arena. During the show, Lizzo gave one fan a birthday gift that she will never forget. Brie Southward, of Novi, received a DM from the Queen herself before the show notifying her that she would be brought on stage.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit radio personality celebrates 1,000th episode of syndicated guitar show

When Steve Black began his syndicated “The Chop Shop Guitar Show” during the spring of 2003, he couldn’t imagine another 999 episodes would follow. But this weekend the Detroit radio personality releases his 1,000th “Chop Shop,” taking stock of some of the best episodes and other moments of its 19-season run. And Black seems ready to keep the “Shop,” celebrating all things having to do with rock ‘n’ roll guitar, open for another thousand.
DETROIT, MI

