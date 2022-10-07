Read full article on original website
SC Run for the Fallen to honor veterans Oct 21-23
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual South Carolina Run for the Fallen will honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the War on Terror. The three-day, 122-mile run will pay tribute to many of South Carolina’s fallen heroes. Each mile will be dedicated to an individual that lost their life in the service, with mile markers placed throughout the route. At each mile marker, the team will stop and read the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, and date of death. They will also plant an American flag and greet any family members or friends waiting at the marker.
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through Charleston airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A California woman was arrested October 5 at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American...
Lowcountry community celebrates African American, Caribbean culture
People from the community gathered at Hampton Park Sunday afternoon to honor the Lowcountry’s rich African American and Caribbean culture. Lowcountry community celebrates African American, …. People from the community gathered at Hampton Park Sunday afternoon to honor the Lowcountry’s rich African American and Caribbean culture. Lowcountry radiologist...
Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to early cancer detection
Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to …. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. 2YH: COVID long-hauler shares struggles with mental …. CCSD discusses implementing enhanced security measures. Mt. Pleasant leaders set to vote on noise ordinance …. Mt. Pleasant...
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
Lancaster, South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
Escaped Union Co. inmate arrested
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An escaped Union County inmate, who has been on the run since September 30, was arrested Saturday. David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center in Jonesville by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence. According to the Union County...
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
