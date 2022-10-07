CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual South Carolina Run for the Fallen will honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the War on Terror. The three-day, 122-mile run will pay tribute to many of South Carolina’s fallen heroes. Each mile will be dedicated to an individual that lost their life in the service, with mile markers placed throughout the route. At each mile marker, the team will stop and read the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, and date of death. They will also plant an American flag and greet any family members or friends waiting at the marker.

