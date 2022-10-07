ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

SC Run for the Fallen to honor veterans Oct 21-23

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual South Carolina Run for the Fallen will honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the War on Terror. The three-day, 122-mile run will pay tribute to many of South Carolina’s fallen heroes. Each mile will be dedicated to an individual that lost their life in the service, with mile markers placed throughout the route. At each mile marker, the team will stop and read the hero’s name, rank, branch of service, and date of death. They will also plant an American flag and greet any family members or friends waiting at the marker.
MILITARY
counton2.com

Lowcountry community celebrates African American, Caribbean culture

People from the community gathered at Hampton Park Sunday afternoon to honor the Lowcountry’s rich African American and Caribbean culture. Lowcountry community celebrates African American, …. People from the community gathered at Hampton Park Sunday afternoon to honor the Lowcountry’s rich African American and Caribbean culture. Lowcountry radiologist...
POLITICS
counton2.com

Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to early cancer detection

Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to …. West Ashley High announces death of athletic director. NCPD assists with FBI underwater bomb analysis class. 2YH: COVID long-hauler shares struggles with mental …. CCSD discusses implementing enhanced security measures. Mt. Pleasant leaders set to vote on noise ordinance …. Mt. Pleasant...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
FLORIDA STATE
counton2.com

Lancaster, South Carolina murder suspect turns himself in

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster murder suspect has turned himself in following a deadly shooting last week, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday around 9 p.m. at a home on Cedar Street. 55-year-old David Lunn was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANCASTER, SC
counton2.com

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Military Installations#Marine Corps Air Station#South Carolina Veteran#Departm
counton2.com

Escaped Union Co. inmate arrested

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An escaped Union County inmate, who has been on the run since September 30, was arrested Saturday. David Paul Strickland, 44, escaped from the Union County Detention Center in Jonesville by throwing a blanket over a razor wire fence. According to the Union County...
UNION COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M

LINVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Imagine living on a nearly $30 million estate. One is up for grabs in Linville. The Lazy Bear Lodge is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Carolinas. The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
LINVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy