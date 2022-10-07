ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn police: Hampton Inn clerk killed by gunman with mental illness, history of drug abuse

By David Komer online producer, FOX 2 Staff, Camille Amiri
 4 days ago
