Dearborn police: Hampton Inn clerk killed by gunman with mental illness, history of drug abuse

fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Hampton Inn noise complaint escalates to murder of clerk, 7-hour standoff
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A noise complaint Thursday at the Dearborn Hampton Inn escalated to a fatal shooting and a standoff inside the hotel on Michigan Avenue. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, is facing one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and five counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting that left 55-year-old Tyrone Chapple dead.
fox2detroit.com
‘Known gang member’ shot by Detroit police, wanted for February murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says a suspect has been shot by a Detroit officer on the city's southwest side and, according to Detroit Police Chief James White, the suspect was wanted for the murder of another man earlier this year. According to police, a suspect was...
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's violent night: DPD responds to seven shootings, two killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department had a busy and particularly violent night Sunday into Monday with at least seven shooting scenes and one person killed. Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shootings from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Porter Burks shooting: Protestors demand officers' names
Protestors want to know the name of the five Detroit police officers who shot 20-year-old Porter Burks. The man was armed with a knife and in the midst of a mental health crisis when he was shot at 38 times because police say he charged officers.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after hugging, touching 4 Wayne State University students
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday. All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus. The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Hampton Inn clerk killed while checking on other staff, police say
Police said 55-year-old Tyrone Chapple was checking in on other staff who were trying to get Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis to leave the Dearborn Hampton Inn when Williams-Lewis allegedly killed the clerk. He then barricaded himself in a hotel room for about seven hours.
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand names of Detroit police who fatally shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Protestors gathered Monday outside the Detroit Police Headquarters, demanding that the department release the names of the officers who shot Porter Burks. Burks, 20, was shot and killed early Oct. 2 after his family called 911 and reported that he was armed with a knife. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Two killed in rollover crash at Macomb Community College in Warren
Warren Police are investigating a tragedy at Macomb Community College that killed two people including an 18-year-old and a 46-year-old. Around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 12 Mile between Schoenherr and Hayes on a report of a rollover crash that involved an SUV on campus.
fox2detroit.com
Off duty Detroit police officer injured after suspects fire at car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An off-duty police officer was treated for a non-life-threatening injury after an unknown number of suspects approached him while he was sitting in car and began shooting. The scene prompted multiple officers and agencies to respond to the area of Eight Mile and Evergreen early Monday...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Dearborn standoff with police to be charged with homicide, 9 other crimes
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect involved in 7-hour standoff with police in Dearborn that left one dead is expected to be charged with 10 charges, including homicide in the 1st degree. A source confirmed with FOX 2 the suspect, who has been identified as a 38-year-old individual, will...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
fox2detroit.com
Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after man fatally shot on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot on Sunday. The incident happened at around 5 p.m. on 7 Mile near Ryan. Police say the victim was at a red light when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled next to him and fired multiple shots.
fox2detroit.com
New eviction service in Oakland County available for free to some residents
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Anyone in Oakland County who is facing eviction can apply for help through a housing services program in Bloomfield Hills. The legal services helps those who are struggling financially secure the best outcome for their housing issues if they are facing eviction. Those who qualify for the free service would have fallen behind on their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Birwood Wall, former racial divider, designated as historic spot
A wall used to segregate Black and white people in Detroit is now a historic place. The Birwood wall was build in 1941 to help a developer get home loans that Black people were not eligible for.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
