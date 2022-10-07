Read full article on original website
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, October, 10. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots...
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. The police department is asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
Burglary suspect gets away from police by jumping into Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
