Analyst Ratings for Five9

Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
#Seoul#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Samsung Shares Slide#Much As 2#Micron Technology Inc#Mu#Kioxia Holdings Corp
Gain Exposure To Restaurants Without This Stock $F $LOW $TOST $BOWL $CRKN

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with host Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com. Sr. Reporter, Head...
Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead

Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
Expert Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Robinhood Markets HOOD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world's biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Peering Into QualTek Services's Recent Short Interest

QualTek Services's QTEK short percent of float has risen 5.19% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 449 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.85% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest

Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Intelligent Living ILAG shares rose 16.7% to $4.33 during Monday's regular session. Intelligent Living's stock is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $78.1 million. Pineapple...
AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates. AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction. The new guidance was well below even...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Analyst Ratings for Highwoods Props

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Highwoods Props HIW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
