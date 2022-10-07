ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

By Max Marcilla
 4 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County’s school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s draft transgender student model policy, the board’s chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.

Chair Rachna Sizemore Heizer began the meeting at Jackson Middle School by reading a statement from the school board, which members said was crafted over the past week by all members.

“Protecting, supporting, and affirming our transgender and gender-expansive students is critical to achieving a safe and respectful learning environment for all students and providing them with equal access to educational programs and services, and activities,” she said. “The work to do so in a holistically inclusive way continues, but we know that from this commitment, we will not waver.”

Northern Va. school leaders response to Youngkin’s model transgender policy

Fairfax County joins Alexandria City Public Schools as vocal opponents to the Republican governor’s policy.

Then, while reading a resolution in support of LGBTQIA+ History Month, board members one by one shared their messages of support for the community.

“Picking on children, using them for political purposes, is simply wrong,” said Karen Keys-Gamarra.

Karl Frisch, a Democratic school board member who is running for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates, read the resolution and then praised the rallygoers for writing a new chapter of LGTBTQIA+ history.

“Take the Governor’s shameful and divisive model policy,” he said. “It flies in the face of state law and legal precedent, trampling the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students.”

Student walkouts protest Youngkin’s transgender policy

No lawsuits have been filed against the policy, though both jurisdictions in Northern Virginia have questioned its legality.

“Our school board is committed to following the Virginia Human Rights Act, Title IX’s prohibition on gender identity discrimination, and the settled law of Grimm versus Gloucester County School Board… which requires respect for students’ gender identity,” said the statement Sizemore Heizer read.

Gov. Youngkin’s office issued a statement saying students “belong to families not bureaucrats and school board members.”

“Virginians spoke clearly last year and they continue to say that parents matter,” the statement read. “Parents deserve to be involved in all critical discussions about their children. Schoolboards should bring them into the conversation, not cut them out of it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 106

grunt
3d ago

Unanimous in their ignorance and radicalism. No ones rights are being violated. People are asked to use the appropriate bathroom and you will be called by your legal name. If they can’t handle that they should not be around children. Children need stability not left wing lunacy.

Reply(3)
61
Meh
4d ago

Fairfax county board does not care about the well-being of their students. They are irrelevant in this. They should not be the deciding factor, the people should.

Reply(8)
52
Vicki Bouck
3d ago

Youngkin is just fulfilling his promises of allowing Parents to decide what is appropriate for their kids. The way it should be, obviously 🙄

Reply(4)
32
 

WTOP

Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate

Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report

A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Education
fredericksburg.today

Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings

Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings. Tonight’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting is the last one where Sheriff Roger Harris will have deputies present. The Sheriff says his deputies have been unnecessarily put in the middle between citizens and School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, who he says is interfering with the first amendment right people have to speak. Twigg banged his gavel and ordered deputies to remove a woman who was speaking at the podium recently.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

WV Governor, Senate President spar again over Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With just over four weeks until Election Day, the battle over Amendment 2 is really heating up in West Virginia. If approved by voters, it would give the Legislature authority to act on two key issues. Lawmakers could decide if a tax on business inventory and machinery stays on the books […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Washington Dc#Lawsuits#Politics Governor#Linus K12#Racism#Politics State#Fairfax Co School Board#Heizer#Jackson Middle School#The School Board#Republican#Lgbtqia History Month#Democratic#House Of Delegates
senadoelapr.org

Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws

NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Help is available: MoCo Domestic Violence Coordinating Council

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Chair of the Montgomery County Domestic Coordinating Council, Debbie Feinstein, talks about the resources available and teen dating violence initiatives in Montgomery County, MD middle and high schools. Watch the full conversation above.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in

About a week ago, many Virginia high school students participated in a statewide walkout to bring awareness and speak out about Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on district policies for transgender students. Walkouts were initiated by the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led LGBTQ advocacy group, and took place at more than 90 schools across the state, with students organizing and participating here at Skyline High School. Kudos to these kids for standing up and organizing for something they believe in – that’s pretty cool, in my opinion.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin issues flag order to honor fallen firefighters

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff through sunset Sunday in a move pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service was held in Emmitsburg, Maryland. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school

Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
