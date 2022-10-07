Read full article on original website
KEVN
Pow Wow youth
The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT. The late evening news on...
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
KEVN
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
KEVN
Voter Turnout
Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Medical homes provide consistent care for children and help parents make informed decisions. Eliminating graffiti in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:37...
KEVN
Indigenous artist teaches Native American history at the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
KEVN
MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
newscenter1.tv
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
KELOLAND TV
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
kotatv.com
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
KEVN
Investigation clears police officers involved in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two Rapid City police officers involved in a deadly July 26 shooting were “justified in using lethal force,” according to an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. “There was a clear danger to the public. There was clear danger to...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting
PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
KEVN
Damaged boat dock at Deerfield Reservoir removed for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Damaged boat dock at Dutchman Campground, Deerfield Reservoir has been removed for the season for public safety. The boat dock that was previously removed at Custer Trails at Deerfield Reservoir has been repaired, re-installed, and is ready for use. The dock had previously sustained extensive damage from wind and other elements.
newscenter1.tv
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
newscenter1.tv
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
KEVN
Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
newscenter1.tv
Things to know about Wacipi 101 sessions in case you are thinking about going
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In a collaboration between the city’s Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) and Black Hills Powwow Board, Wacipi 101 sessions are being offered. Here a few things to know about the sessions, especially if you might want to take one. What are Wacipi 101...
