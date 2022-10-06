Read full article on original website
10 Indigenous People Shaping Culture
Over the past few years, Indigenous people have become more visible in mainstream arts, entertainment and culture in the U.S. and Canada. In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, here are 10 Native Americans blazing trails in arts and culture that you should get to know. Sterlin Harjo. Executive producer...
After 130 Years, Massachusetts Museum Will Return Sacred Lakota Artifacts
The Founders Museum in Barre, Mass. will return 151 sacred Lakota artifacts to their rightful owners after more than a century, museum officials announced today. The sacred artifacts— including ceremonial pipes, moccasins, clothing, and the dried umbilical cords traditionally kept by tribal members throughout their lives — were taken off the dead at Wounded Knee by a worker in charge of clearing the field, then sold to a Massachusetts resident named Frank Root, according to the museum’s records. Root donated the artifacts to the museum in 1892, where they’ve remained ever since.
It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day
Opinion. On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Well, some of us do. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. They are closed because Monday is a federal holiday. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Instead, the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus, ignoring the actual history of the man.
Native News Weekly (October 9, 2022): D.C. Briefs
WASHINGTON — Here is this week's roundup of news and policy updates from Washington, D.C. that affect Indian Country. Social Security Administration Establishes Native American Office. The Social Security Administration on Monday established an Office of Native American Partnerships within the Office of the Commissioner. The purpose of this...
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is Every Day
Guest Opinion. Monday marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day, thanks to the tireless work of Indigenous advocates and allies who have worked to secure its recognition by municipalities, states, and the nation (although still not a federal holiday, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a federally recognized holiday). Native Peoples were always here—at the time of contact—and now, thanks to the tenacity and resilience of our ancestors and the advocacy of our people today. When we celebrate Native heritage, cultures, traditions, and people today, we remember our ancestors’ many sacrifices and soberly reflect on the impact colonialism had on our people and our ways of living.
Prayer, Justice, and Remembrance: Diné Woman Reclaims the Past As She Walks to Bring Her Missing Aunt Home
In June 2022, a year after her auntie went missing, Seraphine Warren readied herself to take the first steps on a 2,400-mile walk from Arizona to Washington, D.C. It was 2:30 in the morning — the same time her aunt Ella Mae Begay had disappeared a year earlier. Warren, a 41-year-old Diné mother and ironworker, had packed a bag and told her boss she wasn’t coming back until her aunt was found. She carried with her photos of her aunt, a ribbon skirt and one of Begay’s weaved rugs with her.
