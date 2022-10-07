Timothy D. Vollmar, of Milton, WI, passed away on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on May 27th, 1953 to the late August F. Vollmar and Lucia H. Mack in Fort Atkinson, WI. Timothy went to Craig High School in Janesville. He earned a Bachelor of Biology and a Minor in Philosophy from Milton College. He worked at GM as a Metal Finisher for 30 years. In his younger years, he was an avid weightlifter, and won many trophies, awards, and set records for his weight category in Powerlifting. He was nicknamed “the Hulk” by his fellow weightlifters and was very proud of his success.

