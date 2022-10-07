ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy crushes Katy Paetow 54-0 in Texas high school football showdown

By Andrew McCulloch
The Katy Tigers were virtually unstoppable, scoring on five straight first-half drives to crush Paetow in a 54-0 win and maintain their grip on first place in 19-6A

KATY, Texas — With his team already holding an early one-score advantage, senior running back Seth Davis trotted back onto the field with Katy's offense.

The Tigers took possession near midfield, right after Katy's defense forced a turnover-on-downs to stop Paetow's first drive of the night.

On the first snap of Katy's second offensive possession, Davis took a handoff on a run to the outside, made a quick cut left and sped off downfield, leaving a pack of Panthers' defenders in the dust on his way to a 50-yard touchdown run.

His long rushing touchdown — the second of two first-half touchdowns runs for Davis, a Mississippi State commit — was only a small part of a sensational start for Katy on Thursday night.

Davis and senior quarterback Caleb Koger propelled the Tigers' offense to five straight scoring drives to open the game, as Katy crushed District 19-6A newcomer Katy Paetow 54-0 at Legacy Stadium.

The victory also vaults the Tigers to 7-0 this season, maintaining their unblemished regular-season record and grasp on first place in the 19-6A district standings.

Davis put Katy on the board first Thursday night with a two-yard touchdown run to open up the contest and give the Tigers an early 7-0 edge with 6:24 remaining in the first quarter.

He punched in his second rushing touchdown of the first quarter soon afterward on his 50-yard dash to the end zone to start the ensuing possession for Katy.

The Tigers pushed the ball to the edge of Paetow's red zone, but settled for a field goal after a touchdown-saving pass deflection by Panthers' sophomore defensive back Deyjhon Pettaway.

Junior kicker Hunter Ondrush booted a 36-yard field goal through the uprights to extend Katy's lead to 17-0 at the outset of the second quarter.

The Tigers returned to the end zone on two more successive drives during the second quarter, though, with both possessions capped off by touchdown passes from Koger.

Katy's senior signal caller delivered a bomb of a throw to senior wide receiver Micah Koenig, who hauled in Koger's deep pass and won a race to the goal line for a 63-yard touchdown grab midway through the second quarter.

Koger delivered again with another clutch score for the Tigers when they drove deep in Paetow territory.

He rifled a 4-yard touchdown to junior tight end Luke Carter over the middle on a play-action pass and third-and-goal opportunity for the Tigers, as Katy seized a commanding 31-0 lead with 94 seconds left during the first half.

Katy (7-0, 5-0) heads into its bye week as the lone remaining unbeaten team in District 19-6A.

The Tigers are set to return to action against district rival Katy Cinco Ranch (4-2, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.

Katy Paetow (3-3, 2-2), meanwhile, will look to bounce back when the Panthers battle the Cinco Ranch Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Rhodes Stadium.

All photos by Andrew McCulloch

