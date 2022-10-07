Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
KOCO
Fiber optic crews blamed for residents' ongoing water issues in Oklahoma town
MAUD, Okla. — Residents woke up Monday morning in Maud without water in their homes after fiber optic crews hit water lines. Residents, however, said they have dealt with water issues for over a month. "We'll wake up, there will be no water. We'll come home, there's no water,"...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!
In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
news9.com
Oklahomans Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday is Indigenous People's Day and several towns and tribes across the state are set to hold festivities to mark the holiday. The holiday celebrates Native American cultures and traditions and was made an official holiday by President Joe Biden last year. The City of Tulsa is hosting an event...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
news9.com
OCPD: Suspect Using Chief Gourley Photograph In Scam
The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning citizens about what it calls the "chief scam." The department said it was contacted by the Wagoner Police Department about a suspect going around showing people a photo of Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, along with a fake text message claiming the person should send the suspect money.
news9.com
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Reveals His Red Raiders QB 'Hope' vs. West Virginia
Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire has a difficult decision on his hands headed into the bye week.
Oklahoma, Brent Venables criticized as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
