Washington, DC

Nats face plenty of uncertainty

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — General manager Mike Rizzo knew this was going to be a tough season for the Washington Nationals. So did manager Dave Martinez. The players, too. And it was — to the tune of a majors-worst and Nationals-record 107 losses.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

