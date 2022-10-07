ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Lantern

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan Tuesday

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action for the first time in six days in a rivalry match at Michigan Tuesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), standing sixth in the Big Ten, are coming off a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Wednesday but have not won a conference matchup since Sept. 18 in a 2-1 result over then-No. 15 Indiana.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan State

Days before second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. rewrote Ohio State receiving history books, head coach Ryan Day noticed the wideout alone in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Day said Harrison practiced catches on a JUGS football machine with other Buckeye wide receivers, then found a spot to study. “I’m...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season

The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena. The Badgers got off to a quick start, recording goals from freshman forward Jack Horbach at the 16:28 mark of the first period and graduate forward Brock Caufield at the 17:55 mark.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday. Pregame festivities started early as a ceremony was held prior to puck drop, recognizing the Buckeyes’ first-ever national championship win last season. Chants of “OH-IO” could be heard around the rink as Ohio State’s national championship banner was unveiled.
COLUMBUS, OH

