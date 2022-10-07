ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan Tuesday

The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action for the first time in six days in a rivalry match at Michigan Tuesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), standing sixth in the Big Ten, are coming off a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Wednesday but have not won a conference matchup since Sept. 18 in a 2-1 result over then-No. 15 Indiana.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Athens, OH
College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
College Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
State
Ohio State
City
Athens, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Athens, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season

The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3

The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena. The Badgers got off to a quick start, recording goals from freshman forward Jack Horbach at the 16:28 mark of the first period and graduate forward Brock Caufield at the 17:55 mark.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Field Hockey#Ohio University#Mid American Conference#Buckeyes#Mac#Chippewas
Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday. Pregame festivities started early as a ceremony was held prior to puck drop, recognizing the Buckeyes’ first-ever national championship win last season. Chants of “OH-IO” could be heard around the rink as Ohio State’s national championship banner was unveiled.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against Nebraska

Senior forwards Emma Sears and Kayla Fischer each scored a goal for the No. 16 Ohio State’s women’s soccer team, but Nebraska scored in the 86th minute to preserve a draw 2-2 at Barbara Hibner Field Saturday. The Buckeyes (8-2-3, 3-1-2 Big Ten) opened the scoring in the...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Country
Netherlands
Lantern

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience

For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay. The Beavercreek, Ohio, native aims to help other queer athletes feel safe and included in the pool and more through his own performance and Buckeye Spectrum, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ student-athletes of all racial and gender identities.
BEAVERCREEK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy