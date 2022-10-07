Tuesday brings Ohioans’ deadline to register to vote in November’s general election, but registration and turnout numbers for young people are up in the air this year. Traditionally, voter registration and turnout are significantly lower for midterms than presidential elections, with the exception of the 2018 midterm elections in which over half of Ohioans cast their ballot and voters aged 18 to 29 saw a 79 percent bump in participation, according to the United States Census Bureau.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO