Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening series
Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques scored a pair of goals as the No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team topped St. Cloud State 6-2 Saturday. Pregame festivities started early as a ceremony was held prior to puck drop, recognizing the Buckeyes’ first-ever national championship win last season. Chants of “OH-IO” could be heard around the rink as Ohio State’s national championship banner was unveiled.
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan Tuesday
The No. 17 Ohio State men’s soccer team returns to action for the first time in six days in a rivalry match at Michigan Tuesday. The Buckeyes (6-1-4, 2-1-1 Big Ten), standing sixth in the Big Ten, are coming off a 3-2 win against Northern Kentucky Wednesday but have not won a conference matchup since Sept. 18 in a 2-1 result over then-No. 15 Indiana.
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over Ohio
Senior forward Sarah Charley scored two goals for the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team, leading the Buckeyes to a 7-1 win over Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, Sunday. The Buckeyes (7-5, 1-3 Big Ten) had five different players score to top the Bobcats (5-7, 1-3 MAC), collecting their fourth-straight win.
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matches
For the first time in more than one month, the Buckeyes returned to the Covelli Center and came away with two Big Ten victories. No. 6 Ohio State held off comeback bids against No. 13 Penn State (14-3, 3-3 Big Ten) in five sets during a 3-2 win Friday and Northwestern (13-5, 2-4 Big Ten) in four sets Sunday.
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home opener
The Ohio State men’s hockey team held its home opener Friday, defeating Wisconsin 3-1 behind three different goal-scorers and 29 saves from sophomore goalie Jakub Dobeš at Value City Arena. Dobeš made 29 saves on 30 shots for a save percentage of .967 and carried a shutout bid...
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue success
After pinning down a successful run in its 2021-22 season, the Buckeye Bowling Club looks to build on the momentum this year as a team. The Buckeye Bowling Club season got underway in October with the Ohio Bowling Conference tournaments Oct. 1 and will continue with the C300 Western Shootout event Sunday.
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of season
The No. 3 Ohio State football team faced its first road test of the season in East Lansing, Michigan, Saturday, coming away with a 49-20 victory over Michigan State. The Buckeyes outgained the Spartans 614 yards to 202 on the day, as second-year receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first player in Ohio State history to catch three touchdowns in three different games during his career.
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan State
The Ohio State football team marched into East Lansing, Michigan, and came away with a 49-20 win Saturday, continuing its nine-game win streak at Spartan Stadium. Ohio State handed Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker his third consecutive loss to the Buckeyes by 28 points or more. Third-year quarterback C.J....
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan State
Days before second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. rewrote Ohio State receiving history books, head coach Ryan Day noticed the wideout alone in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Day said Harrison practiced catches on a JUGS football machine with other Buckeye wide receivers, then found a spot to study. “I’m...
Football: Williams, Smith-Njigba among 12 on status report before first road trip at Michigan State
Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who rushed for a program record-tying five touchdowns Week 5, is among 12 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report before No. 3 Ohio State plays the Spartans Saturday. The Buckeyes travel for the first time this season, entering East Lansing, Michigan, with an unblemished...
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns and 361 yards, and the Buckeyes defense allowed 202 total yards as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 49-20 Saturday. The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) captured the victory in their first road game of the season, entering next week’s bye already...
Football: Thompson Lego exhibit commemorates 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium
To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium, Thompson Library added an exhibit titled “A Walk in Our Shoe” to walk students and visitors through the history of the ‘Shoe. Tamar Chute, the event organizer for the exhibit, said it showcases over 125 historic items — including...
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experience
For junior men’s swimmer Nathan Holty, the two most prominent pieces of his identity are being a swimmer and gay. The Beavercreek, Ohio, native aims to help other queer athletes feel safe and included in the pool and more through his own performance and Buckeye Spectrum, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ student-athletes of all racial and gender identities.
Voter registration closes Tuesday, college students expected to have low turnout and encouraged to vote
Tuesday brings Ohioans’ deadline to register to vote in November’s general election, but registration and turnout numbers for young people are up in the air this year. Traditionally, voter registration and turnout are significantly lower for midterms than presidential elections, with the exception of the 2018 midterm elections in which over half of Ohioans cast their ballot and voters aged 18 to 29 saw a 79 percent bump in participation, according to the United States Census Bureau.
