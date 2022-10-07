ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Evanston celebrates restorative justice efforts in First Friday event

Mason Park was abuzz with Evanston residents enjoying music, food, games and raffles Friday night — part of a new initiative to celebrate and further the city’s restorative justice efforts. The First Friday series, a monthly festival, started this summer. Evanston founded the program with local organizations to...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Downtown Evanston Fall Fest brings community together and spotlights local vendors

As the Evanston School of Rock Band played in the background, a bustling crowd of residents, vendors and visitors enjoyed the Downtown Evanston Fall Fest on a sunny, 60-degree Sunday afternoon. From the Artists and Makers Market to the Swing Set Drum Kit playground structure, festival-goers enjoyed an afternoon of activities for all ages.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mary Toussaint’s Minouchic Boutique offers vintage and new fashion styles

Minouchic Boutique, full of sparkling dresses and vibrant patterns, is the manifestation of owner Mary Toussaint’s dream. Toussaint went to school in Haiti before moving to Evanston at age 12 with her younger sister, Marie Lynn Toussaint. Mary Toussaint then went to fashion school and worked in the modeling business. She said she has fashion designs that she would love to see created, though that’s not her strong suit.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Annual Homecoming pep rally features dance, food and fun

Northwestern held its annual Homecoming pep rally Friday, concluding with the crowning of its Homecoming Wildcats at Deering Meadow. Medill senior Coop Daley and Weinberg senior Hannah Zimmerman were crowned the Homecoming Wildcats — a gender-neutral title used in place of Homecoming King or Queen. The pep rally also...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern splits weekend matchups against Rutgers and Ohio State

Dynamic and dominant, Northwestern took care of Rutgers in a true team effort on Friday. Senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara surprised the Scarlet Knights (7-11, 1-5 Big Ten) time after time, recording a match-high 16 kills. Sophomore defensive specialist Ellee Stinson stymied any opposing offensive momentum en route to a career high 22 digs. Junior middle blocker Leilani Dodson bolstered the front row, posting five blocks.
EVANSTON, IL

