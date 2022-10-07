ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Kip Meeks
2d ago

typical reds fashion get rid of one's you should keep and keep the ones you should get rid of. it's getting old being a reds fan!

Mark Eaches
3d ago

Ownership needs to start spending money to get and keep quality players. The manager can only do so much with what he had as a roster

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
1d ago

The ownership of the first professional baseball team, Cincinnati Reds have seemingly decided that this franchise is the launching pad for minors coming up to the big show. The Cincinnati Reds are no longer competing for pennants or World Series championships, like the beloved “Big Red Machine.” Those glory days are long gone with zero indication things will change for better for diehard loyal Cincinnati Reds fans. They’ve been reconstructing this team for more than decade with very limited playoffs appearances. The owners even hinted that they needed to move this franchise to become competitive and relevant. What is needed are new owners that would have pride in owning the Cincinnati Reds and committed to building a championship caliber team, build a new ballpark with a retractable roof, for those winter like conditions, particularly around opening day and the cold weather Ohio offers. The fans deserve a better baseball team and ballpark than what is being presented.

