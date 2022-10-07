ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
A windy week ahead

A walk that helped keep the memory of the children from the Rapid City Indian boarding school.
Teaching Native American history through art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After years of participating in the Black Hills Pow Wow, an indigenous artist returned to share his artwork with people interested in learning more about the Lakota culture. The owner of the Tusweca gallery in downtown Rapid City has been participating in the Pow Wow...
South Dakota Attorney General, DCI release statement on RCPD officer involved shooting

PIERRE, S.D. — On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement on a Rapid City Police Department officer involved shooting that occurred earlier this year. The Office of the Attorney General reports that on July 26, 2022, Marvin Moran Jr. fired in the direction of a police officer. Two officers then returned fire at Moran Jr.
Suspects in Surfwood Drive murders plead not guilty

The Western Dakota Tech criminal justice students gave back to the community with just a paint roller and a little elbow grease. South Dakota among top states for disasterous weather. Updated: 15 hours ago. From floods to fires and hail to blizzards, South Dakota has its fair share of weather...
Sheridan Cooks - The Hub Dining

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hub, formerly the Sheridan Senior Center, serves 3,000 clients in the Sheridan community! Food is a major part of this service ... from Meals on Wheels to dining in their café. Learn all about what The Hub has to offer on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
5 things you need to know about South Dakota’s new “one-stop” facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The state of South Dakota just opened the doors of its new “one-stop” facility. 1. Construction started in early 2020 at 221 Mall Drive in Rapid City. 2. There are seven different state agencies located in the building: the Departments of Revenue, Social Services, Health, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Human Services, the Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
