Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA・
Bray Wyatt WWE Faction To Include Familiar Face? Return Rumors Swirl
Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned to WWE on Saturday night at the “Extreme Rules” premium live event. The moment, which came after rampant speculation regarding WWE’s “white rabbit” teases, blew the roof off Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and sent social media into a frenzy.
Daniel Cormier Speaks On Potential Brock Lesnar Match In WWE
Daniel Cormier has always wanted a fight with Brock Lesnar, but it appears that scenario is more likely to happen in the squared circle instead of the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is coming off a guest referee appearance at WWE “Extreme Rules” on Saturday for a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — the match was simply a variation of a steel cage match. Cormier got physical with the former, warning Rolling not to touch him since he is the referee of the match. Riddle came out victorious in the end, but many fans wondered if it was the last they’ll see of the former UFC Heavyweight champion.
WWE・
Brock Lesnar Confronts Bobby Lashley In Explosive ‘WWE Raw’ Return
WWE brought in the big guns in its “season premiere” of “Raw” on Monday night in Brooklyn. Fans at the Barclays Center witnessed the return of Brock Lesnar for the first time since he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30. “The Beast” confronted then United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who was cutting a promo welcoming his challenger that night Seth Rollins, but Lesnar came out instead to a big pop from the New York crowd.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Rumors: New Suitor Emerges For Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder
When it became clear that Jae Crowder doesn’t have a future in Phoenix, The Athletic’s Shams Charania pointed to a few of the veteran forward’s former teams as potential landing spots. On Monday, the trusted NBA insider expanded the list. “Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged...
Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Paul Pierce over the weekend expressed concern about how the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident potentially could affect the Warriors long term. Marcus Smart, however, isn’t very worried about the defending NBA champions. Golden State is dealing with a heavy dose of drama as the start of its title defense...
NBA・
Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Struggling To Garner NBA Interest
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has struggled to land a roster spot during his time in the free agent market. The 32-year-old, currently with the Detroit Pistons under contract, has awaited an official buyout agreement. However, with that process looming, Walker would still need to find his next team before the season tips off on Oct. 18.
Draymond Green Takes Leave of Absence After Punching Teammate Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green for an indefinite amount of time as the mercurial forward will take a leave of absence from the team. According to ESPN’s NBA reporter Kendra Andrews, Green will be away for at least a few days. Green’s self-imposed absence could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Gisele Bündchen Tweaks Tattoo As Tom Brady Divorce Rumors Swirl
We’ve reached the point in the Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce drama where every little move is magnified, with an eye toward determining whether the power couple indeed is calling it quits after a highly publicized 13-year marriage. Reports, rumors, hints, clues, conspiracies. It’s all out there, for better...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0