Fairbanks, AK

Fairbanks wilderness guide killed in floatplane crash

Alaska State Troopers say a 75-year-old Fairbanks wilderness guide died Wednesday after his floatplane flipped while taxiing on water. Troopers got report of the incident at the Chena Marina Airstrip in west Fairbanks at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing the plane flip over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.
Mr. Sports Travel takes Alaskan college hockey trip

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Joe Connor, aka Mr. Sports Travel, has been all over the world of sports. You think of a stadium, arena, or park, he’s probably been there. Joe has been to every venue in the four major professional sports. That’s 30 MLB, 32 NHL, 30 NBA and 32 NHL venues. Not many people can say they’ve been to all venues of one professional sport.
Second fall storm hits western Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As communities in Western Alaska continue to recover from the heavy storms and flooding that hit the area, another weather event is making itself known. Starting Wednesday, October 6, a storm pattern from Russia began to reach the island of Wrangell and the Chukchi sea, bringing...
Fairbanks voter group seeks increased access to ballot process

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At Shoppers Forum mall Monday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Canvass Board worked to process 1,586 absentee and questioned ballots for the 2022 municipal election. Appointed by the borough assembly, this team of seven determines whether these ballots meet the requirements to be counted. Ballots...
Outdoor Life

Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime

What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
UAF researchers develop method for increasing oil extraction on North Slope

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - New processes for extracting oil on the North Slope are expected to yield billions of new barrels in the coming years. Starting in 2018, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, using funding from the Department of Energy, researched a polymer that can get oil out of the ground that used to be too difficult to extract.
Local musician writes song dedicated to Alaskan legend

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A local musician has teamed up with an Alaskan dog musher to pay tribute to the late 4-time Iditarod Champion Lance Mackey. Fairbanks’s own John Shewfelt Jr. said his inspiration for writing the story was based on the legacy left behind by Mackey. Shewfelt says...
UAF celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Across the nation, people were celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. The holiday, which falls on the second Monday of October, honors indigenous people across North America. On October 10th, students and staff at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) engaged in various events to celebrate. Some...
Stars Advance To State Championship With 34-20 Win Over North Pole

The Soldotna Stars depth and training proved essential as the Stars defeated North Pole 34-20 in the Division II football playoff semi-final on Friday at Soldotna High School , advancing the Stars to the upcoming ASAA Division II State Football Championships. The SoHi Stars have overcome injuries all season and...
